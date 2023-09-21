Shohei Ohtani is in line to receive one of the biggest contracts in MLB history, but Stephen A. Smith isn't convinced he deserves it. The host of one of ESPN's most popular shows drew his attention to Ohtani's upcoming free agency. Most of the world sees Ohtani as a once-in-a-lifetime player who is worth every penny, but not Smith.

Ohtani has spent the first years of his MLB career with the Los Angeles Angels, who have failed to build a team around him. Putting the blame for this on his shoulders seems asinine, and suggesting he doesn't bring in enough money is absurd. Thankfully, this take did not resonate very well with the baseball community.

Jomboy Media shared a clip on Twitter, in which Smith broke down why Ohtani doesn't deserve the $500,000,000 contract he is expected to get.

"I don't want to hear any discussions anymore about him getting half a billion dollars," Smith said.

Despite being one of the most popular sports in the nation, baseball is not one of the frequent topics on "First Take". So it's fair to say that Smith is not an expert on the subject, but that didn't stop him from boldly and confidently producing this hot take. Even he was the first to admit he doesn't follow the sport very closely.

Baseball is no longer America's pastime, it has been surpassed by NBA and NFL, as this clip partly proves. Shohei Ohtani is a legitimate megastar, but he is one of a few in MLB that have earned that title. Stephen A. Smith somehow thinking lowly of him is a prime example of that. However, there is also the real possibility he said this primarily to be inflammatory.

It is rare that the baseball community genuinely comes together and is united on a subject, but this is that moment. We have had the rare opportunity to watch a player like Shohei Ohtani perform, and we know how special he is. So when someone of Stephen A. Smith's fame says something so easily proven wrong, the baseball community will not let it go.

The baseball world was briefly united by Smith, so he's got that going for him at least.

Shohei Ohtani is worth whatever massive contract he gets, no matter what Stephen A. Smith says

Shohei Ohtani is more than just the best player in baseball, he is a team's financial dream. No matter where he goes, he will bring with him fan support and an immense amount of media coverage. That is money and exposure that any team that signs him will be able to capitalize on in a big way.

If they aren't able to capitalize on the field and off, then his new team is no better than the Los Angeles Angels.