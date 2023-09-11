The Milwaukee Brewers are calling up former MVP Josh Donaldson to the major league roster following a minor league stint. The Brewers added Donaldson after he was released by the New York Yankees, which was a somewhat surprising move. If he has anything left in the tank, this may be one of his last opportunities to prove it.

His 2023 season has been statistically disastrous, and the Yankees were paying him $21,000,000 a year. After the Yankees paid his $6,000,000 buyout, the Brewers will only be paying him the league minimum. His .142 batting average does not belong on a major league roster, but his new team must hope he will be able to bounce back.

Talkin' Baseball shared the news on Twitter that Josh Donaldson was getting called up.

The Milwaukee Brewers are leading the National League Central, and will need to have a strong finish to the season. They may not be as dominant as other teams in the NL, like the Atlanta Braves or New York Mets, but they are a good team. If they make the playoffs, they could make some noise. Especially if the bringer of rain is able to bring his old offense to his new team.

Expectations are justifiably low for Josh Donaldson, who has spent much of this season injured. When he has been on the field, he failed to play at the level the New York Yankees needed.

There are also many fans pretending he is a debuting prospect, which is a funny joke everytime. Donaldson's brief time in Triple-A did not go exceedingly well, but that isn't always indicative of MLB success. Hopefully the change of scenery can help turn things around for the three-time All-Star.

The Milwaukee Brewers are hopeful Donaldson can help in the playoff push, and this first series against the Miami Marlins will be a big test.

What went wrong with Josh Donaldson in 2023?

Since joining the New York Yankees, things have been going off the rails for Donaldson's career. He has been suspended, injured and just generally underperforming in the past few years. Some players are simply weighed down by the pinstripes.

There are plenty of reasons to believe the best days of his career are behind him, but he could surprise us. He has years of experience to draw on, and really only needs to be good for the next month and a half to change the Brewers' fortunes.