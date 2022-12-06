The Philadelphia Phillies have made their first big signing of the offseason, adding All-Star Trea Turner to their loaded roster. The deal is for 11 years and will be worth 300-million-dollars. These are massive numbers for the talented shortstop who has spent the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers. After falling to the Houston Astros in the World Series, the Phillies are gearing up for a big 2023.
Turner was one of the top shortstops available among a very talented group of free agents this offseason. He is a two-time All-Star who was an integral part of the Washington Nationals' 2019 World Series championship win. He brings a wealth of experience and ability to a team that is on the cusp of greatness.
News of the signing was first reported by Jeff Passan via Twitter.
This move makes the Philadelphia Phillies one of the most dangerous teams in the MLB. Just a few weeks removed from playing in the World Series, they added one of the top free agents available. He is also reuniting with former Nationals teammate Bryce Harper. Together, they will make the Phillies one of the top offensive teams in the league.
Jon Heyman would be among the first to provide the details of the contract. It is obviously a massive deal, both in terms of length and value. It shows how much the Philadelphia Phillies value Trea Turner and what they believe he can bring to the table. After coming close to winning it all in 2022, the Phillies are clearly committed to taking that next step in 2023.
Trea Turner hit a .298 batting average in 2022, along with 21 home runs. He is an excellent offensive player who has proven to be no slouch defensively. Philadelphia Phillies fans are thrilled with everything that Turner brings to the table, even if the cost is high.
Trea Turner will be with the Phillies for the foreseeable future after signing this 11-year contract.
Can Trea Turner push the Philadelphia Phillies towards a World Series championship win?
The Phillies and their high-powered playoff offense were one of the most exciting stories of the entire MLB year. They may have come up short, but Trea Turner could help change that. His consistency and playoff experience is exactly what the team needs.
As teams around them get better and better, the Philadelphia Phillies are committed to staying in the championship hunt.