The Philadelphia Phillies have made their first big signing of the offseason, adding All-Star Trea Turner to their loaded roster. The deal is for 11 years and will be worth 300-million-dollars. These are massive numbers for the talented shortstop who has spent the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers. After falling to the Houston Astros in the World Series, the Phillies are gearing up for a big 2023.

Turner was one of the top shortstops available among a very talented group of free agents this offseason. He is a two-time All-Star who was an integral part of the Washington Nationals' 2019 World Series championship win. He brings a wealth of experience and ability to a team that is on the cusp of greatness.

News of the signing was first reported by Jeff Passan via Twitter.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan BREAKING: Shortstop Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement on a contract, a source tells ESPN. BREAKING: Shortstop Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement on a contract, a source tells ESPN.

This move makes the Philadelphia Phillies one of the most dangerous teams in the MLB. Just a few weeks removed from playing in the World Series, they added one of the top free agents available. He is also reuniting with former Nationals teammate Bryce Harper. Together, they will make the Phillies one of the top offensive teams in the league.

Justin Toscano @JustinCToscano Jeff Passan @JeffPassan BREAKING: Shortstop Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement on a contract, a source tells ESPN. BREAKING: Shortstop Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement on a contract, a source tells ESPN. The NL East is gonna be a gauntlet twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta… The NL East is gonna be a gauntlet twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta…

Joe Pantorno @JoePantorno Jeff Passan @JeffPassan BREAKING: Shortstop Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement on a contract, a source tells ESPN. BREAKING: Shortstop Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement on a contract, a source tells ESPN. Immense pickup for the Phils. That lineup is incredibly imposing. twitter.com/JeffPassan/sta… Immense pickup for the Phils. That lineup is incredibly imposing. twitter.com/JeffPassan/sta…

Pat Ralph @Pat_Ralph Jeff Passan @JeffPassan BREAKING: Shortstop Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement on a contract, a source tells ESPN. BREAKING: Shortstop Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement on a contract, a source tells ESPN. Welcome home Trea Turner. The Phillies get the All-Star shortstop they've coveted the most in free agency. Let's go get ourselves a championship twitter.com/JeffPassan/sta… Welcome home Trea Turner. The Phillies get the All-Star shortstop they've coveted the most in free agency. Let's go get ourselves a championship twitter.com/JeffPassan/sta… https://t.co/j7zZ14RvYP

Jon Heyman would be among the first to provide the details of the contract. It is obviously a massive deal, both in terms of length and value. It shows how much the Philadelphia Phillies value Trea Turner and what they believe he can bring to the table. After coming close to winning it all in 2022, the Phillies are clearly committed to taking that next step in 2023.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Trea Turner gets $300M for 11 years from Phillies. Full no trade. Trea Turner gets $300M for 11 years from Phillies. Full no trade.

Harry Saxman @harrysaxman Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Trea Turner gets $300M for 11 years from Phillies. Full no trade. Trea Turner gets $300M for 11 years from Phillies. Full no trade. Dave Dombrowski does not give a single fuck about money and I love it. Ball go boom twitter.com/jonheyman/stat… Dave Dombrowski does not give a single fuck about money and I love it. Ball go boom twitter.com/jonheyman/stat…

Trea Turner hit a .298 batting average in 2022, along with 21 home runs. He is an excellent offensive player who has proven to be no slouch defensively. Philadelphia Phillies fans are thrilled with everything that Turner brings to the table, even if the cost is high.

Carlos Collazo @CarlosACollazo Jeff Passan @JeffPassan BREAKING: Shortstop Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement on a contract, a source tells ESPN. BREAKING: Shortstop Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement on a contract, a source tells ESPN. I’m excited for the rule changes next year and Trea Turner’s skill set seems perfect to benefit from them. twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta… I’m excited for the rule changes next year and Trea Turner’s skill set seems perfect to benefit from them. twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta…

Ben Porter @Ben13Porter Jeff Passan @JeffPassan BREAKING: Shortstop Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement on a contract, a source tells ESPN. BREAKING: Shortstop Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement on a contract, a source tells ESPN. Credit to Dave Dombrowski for actually understanding how much money teams have twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta… Credit to Dave Dombrowski for actually understanding how much money teams have twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta…

Trea Turner will be with the Phillies for the foreseeable future after signing this 11-year contract.

Can Trea Turner push the Philadelphia Phillies towards a World Series championship win?

New York Mets v Washington Nationals

The Phillies and their high-powered playoff offense were one of the most exciting stories of the entire MLB year. They may have come up short, but Trea Turner could help change that. His consistency and playoff experience is exactly what the team needs.

As teams around them get better and better, the Philadelphia Phillies are committed to staying in the championship hunt.

Poll : 0 votes