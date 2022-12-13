The Atlanta Braves have added to their already stacked roster, acquiring talented catcher Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics. Murphy has been one of the biggest names on the trade block and will now be making his home in Atlanta. The National League East just keeps getting better and better and is earning it's reputation as the best division in the MLB.

The destination comes as somewhat of a surprise, considering the Atlanta Braves already have two good catchers. However, Sean Murphy is a Gold Glove award winner who has a consistent offense. He hit for a batting average of .250 and racked up 18 home runs in 2022. Now he will get the chance to prove his abilities on a bonefide World Series contender.

Jeff Passan was the first to report on the Atlanta Braves' acquisition via Twitter.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan BREAKING: Catcher Sean Murphy has been traded to the Atlanta Braves, sources tell ESPN.

Braves fans absolutely loved this deal. It shows that they are still looking for ways to improve their lineup. They won the NL East over the New York Mets in 2022 and are looking to enter 2023 with an even stronger roster. Players like Sean Murphy are great additions to a star studded roster featuring Ronald Acuna Jr. and Matt Olson.

Peter Appel @peterappel23 The Freaking Atlanta Braves. Just a little bit smarter than everyone

The Oakland Athletics are continuing their trend of finding talented players but are unable to keep them with the team. Their low payroll makes it increasingly difficult to be a winning team. On the other side of the coin, the Atlanta Braves are clearly willing to spend big to bring home a championship.

Shoeless Dro Jackson 🌿👀🌿 @SavageNtheBox @JeffPassan OAK just transferring their players to ATL instead actually transferring the franchise to another city. Cost efficient tbh. @JeffPassan OAK just transferring their players to ATL instead actually transferring the franchise to another city. Cost efficient tbh.

Sara Sanchez @BCB_Sara Cannot wait to see the return here, what a move by Atlanta.

This is the kind of move the Atlanta Braves have become known for under their current regime. Many fans are just waiting for Sean Murphy to sign a team-friendly deal like so many other Braves players. The hope from the Braves is that Murphy can reach his All-Star potential and be a big part of another World Series team.

Soto ⚾️ @SotoP_23 The Mets are spending 185m+ in free agency to win the division while the Braves are just doing Braves things. Getting talent at a very cheap price.

The Braves are not done yet this offseason, and will look to be one of the MLB's best in 2023.

The addition of Sean Murphy helps the Atlanta Braves keep pace in the NL East race

Oakland Athletics v Minnesota Twins

The NL West was one of, if not the, most exciting divisions in baseball in 2022 and it seems like we will get more of the same in 2023. The Mets, Philadelphia Phillies and Braves have all made big-time acquisitions without losing too much.

It would not come as a surprise at all if all three of these teams make the NL playoffs once again.

