The Baltimore Orioles and right-handed starting pitcher Kyle Gibson have agreed to a one-year deal, pending a physical. Gibson, who has bounced around the league during his 10-year career, was an All-Star in 2021.

The Baltimore Orioles were searching for a low-cost starting arm to add to their rotation. Don't be surprised if this isn't the only arm the Orioles acquire in the off-season. They're ready to make a splash after a motivating season last year.

The Orioles have targeted pitching this winter, and the 35-year-old Gibson is the first domino. They should be in play for other arms.

Baltimore Orioles fans are happy with the singing. They're ready for this team to make the jump to being a contender next season.

Gibson brings durability to Baltimore. In a rotation full of young and inexperienced guys, Gibson is someone they can count on to start a ton of games.

"Stove is hot" one fan explained.

"O's gonna be a problem" said another.

@JeffPassan Bro is gonna eat so many innings

@JeffPassan Smart, low risk option for the Orioles. They'll need to do a heck of a lot more, but this is a start.

@JeffPassan i think this is pretty good for the Os

I think he could perform better with the Orioles. He'll have a better defense behind him and that deep left field wall will help reduce his homer total.

Fans think this is a solid pick-up for the Orioles. It's not a needle-moving acquisition, but it will definitely make Baltimore better for next season. Gibson will plow through the innings for them.

Another thing Gibson brings to Baltimore is experience. This will be the fourth team he's played for in his career. He's had stints with the Minnesota Twins, Texas Rangers, and most recently, the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Baltimore Orioles are ready for their rebuild to be over

Toronto Blue Jays v Baltimore Orioles - Game One

The Baltimore Orioles had an exciting season last year. Their young group pulled them to an 83-79 record. They just missed out on a Wild Card spot by three games. It was disappointing, but it gave Baltimore a source of hope for the future.

They brought up their number one prospect, Adley Rutschman, earlier in the season in May. In 113 games played, he had a slash line of .254/.362/.445 with 13 home runs. He made a strong case for himself to be the AL Rookie of the Year.

Baltimore also debuted another highly-rated prospect in Gunnar Henderson. Known for his strong arm, he logged 34 games in the majors last season. He put up a batting average of .259 with four home runs.

They're an exciting team to watch that is full of young talent. They're only going to keep getting better as their prospects develop and get their feet wet in the league. Expect a huge second season from Adley Rutschman.

This team could surprise many around the league next season. They're ready to make some noise and make a playoff appearance.

