The Cincinnati Reds are honoring Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin at Great American Ball Park. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after tackling Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin got up initially after the hit but quickly fell to the ground seconds later. The league eventually postponed the game as the two coaches agreed they shouldn't continue after what had just taken place.

It was a scary night for a lot of people. Many took to social media to offer prayers for Hamlin and his family. The Reds joined in as they posted two photos to their Twitter account.

It was a great gesture from the Reds. There isn't anything more important than a human's life. We're all hoping for the best for Damar Hamlin and his family.

Baseball fans love what the Reds did here. Sometimes we get lost in the game. We often forget that these athletes are humans who have families and loved ones depending on them.

"I love my city. We're with you Damar. Please be okay" one fan claimed.

"Class act by the Reds!" another fan explained.

Even Cincinnati Reds pitcher Luis Cessa joined in on the post. He, along with everyone else in the world, is hoping for the best for Damar Hamlin.

During a night full of questions, it was great to see everyone coming together. It's safe to say that the Reds received a couple more fans after their post today.

The Cincinnati Reds' tribute to Damar Hamlin shows how great sports are

Sports are great. They're one of the few things in the world that will unite people, and we saw that on Monday night. Nobody cared who the better team was between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills. The only thing that mattered was Hamlin.

If there's anything to take away from the past two days, it's the generosity of others. Hamlin had a GoFundMe set up for a toy drive in his community. Since Monday night, his GoFundMe has hit $5 million. Over 176,000 people have donated to the cause. The GoFundMe has been linked to the article if you would like to donate as well.

The original goal of $2,500 has been crushed. Hamlin's camp has expressed their gratitude for all the support they've received recently. At least something good has come out of all of this.

Hamlin is still in critical condition, with updates coming out sporadically. The world wishes nothing but the best for him and his family.

