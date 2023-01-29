The Colorado Rockies, like every team in the league right now, are getting ready for Spring Training. Normally, teams have high expectations coming into the new season. But that's not the case with the Rockies.

Team owner Dick Monfort spoke at an event on Saturday, detailing his expectations for the team this upcoming season. He's set the bar pretty low for his team heading into the 2023 season.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Our expectations for you were low but holy fuck Our expectations for you were low but holy fuck https://t.co/tRLUXvNiN4

Being a .500 team is nothing to strive for, especially in a division like the National League West. They won't compete in the division if this is their outlook. Teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres will overshadow them.

MLB Twitter can't believe Monfort made these comments. Even if this is how you feel as an owner, you want to give hope to your fanbase. This is something he should have kept to himself.

"Lol aim for the stars?" one fan tweeted.

"I feel bad for Kris Bryant" another fan mentioned.

The Colorado Rockies haven't been a .500 team since 2018, when they went 91-72. They ended up losing to the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Division Series that year.

Even struggling teams have a bit of hope heading into the new season. But those teams don't share a division with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. Maybe being a .500 club is a legitimate goal for the Rockies.

It's tough being the Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies v Los Angeles Dodgers

The Rockies play in one of the toughest divisions in all of baseball. The Dodgers haven't had a losing record in 12 seasons.

They're a small-market team. The Rockies can't afford to give out contracts as the Padres and Dodgers can. It would ruin them financially.

Another down side for Colorado is the altitude of their ballpark. Coors Field is known as the league's most hitter-friendly stadium. Baseballs travel farther, and breaking balls are less effective. Pitchers are hesitant to sign with the Rockies because their numbers will be inflated.

The altitude also has an effect on the players. The altitude is difficult to adjust to if you've never been to Colorado. Your body is reacting differently. It's as if you've never worked out in your life. Just walking down the street will make you out of breath.

The Colorado Rockies are limited by their division, market, and location. While they haven't been a contender for a while, they're doing the best they can with what they have.

