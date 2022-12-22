Create

MLB Twitter reacts to emotional story of why Dansby Swanson chose the Chicago Cubs: "He made it through without crying, doesn't mean all of us did"

By Jared Bloom
Modified Dec 22, 2022 04:03 AM IST
The Chicago Cubs and All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson agreed to a seven-year, $177 million deal. It's a perfect match for the pair, as the team has been looking for a high-level shortstop for some time now. Swanson's wife, Mallory Pugh, plays for the Chicago Red Stars of the NWSL.

We would later understand that this was much more of a perfect match because of the location. At the press conference to make the new deal official, Swanson revealed why he eventually chose the Cubs.

An emotional story on why being a Cub is so important to Dansby. https://t.co/b7ZcRTFS73

The day after Swanson and Mallory got married, they learned that Swanson's grandfather wasn't doing too well and was in hospice. After the couple rushed to the senior living facility, Swanson's grandfather passed away.

The shortstop remembered that growing up, his grandfather, who lived across the yard from Swanson and his family, would often hit him groundballs after school at his request.

Swanson recalled that his grandfather always had a Cubs game on TV despite the other family members being Atlanta Braves fans. Eventually, the Cubs became Swanson's second-favorite team.

On account of that special connection, the shortstop knew the Chicago Cubs had to be the team he signed with.

On hearing the emotional story, this is how fans reacted on Twitter:

"He made it through without crying - doesn't mean all of us did," one fan explained.
@WatchMarquee He made it through without crying - doesn't mean all of us did.
"What a great dude. Great story," another fan responded.
@WatchMarquee @Saint16King What a great dude. Great story.
@WatchMarquee I'm glad this guy is a part of the Cubs organization
@WatchMarquee Man the reason I became a Cubs fan was because of my great grandpa always watching the Cubs growing up 😭
@WatchMarquee Dansby is a great guy on and off the field. Been following him since his Vandy days
@WatchMarquee Too cool that you’re still living your and his dream @LieutenantDans7 @VandyBoys
@WatchMarquee I'm pretty sure we just got a great guy on and off the field!! Let's go Cubbies!!
@WatchMarquee Love it! I will miss this guy as a Brave! The Cubs are getting a special person! Enjoy Cub fans! #CubsNation #Braves #MLB

The fans couldn't be happier with the player they got. Swanson is coming off one of the best seasons of his career. He's also coming off consecutive seasons where he has led the league in games played. And with how often players are hurt now, durability is one of the most important things a player can have.

Dansby Swanson is perfect for the Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs have been missing an All-Star-level shortstop since Javier Baez walked in free agency. It was tough for fans to watch him sign with the Detroit Tigers; he was a fan favorite in Chicago.

Swanson is coming off his first All-Star game appearance during a season where he went .277/.329/.776 with 25 home runs. He was just two home runs shy of tying his career-best.

He's consistently hit well above .200, and it seems he's only getting better with each MLB season under his belt. Chicago certainly got a good one in Swanson.

