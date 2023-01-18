Jeff McNeil is coming off an impressive season. In 2022, he led all of baseball with a .326 batting average and recorded a career-high 533 at-bats. He was selected to the second MLB All-Star game of his career.

McNeil has been a core member of the New York Mets for several years. But he might be sporting a different shade of blue in March.

Trevor Story had elbow surgery, leaving Team USA without a second baseman for the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Team USA manager Mark DeRosa reached out to McNeil about joining the roster.

DeRosa also said Mookie Betts -- already on the U.S. roster -- will play some 2B.



DeRosa also said Mookie Betts -- already on the U.S. roster -- will play some 2B.

Story was the only legitimate second baseman listed on the roster. They certainly have guys who could shift over to second base but don't have much experience in the position. Players like Tim Anderson and Bobby Witt Jr. come to mind.

DeRosa stated that he will employ Mookie Betts at second base at times. He has a good glove and an excellent bat, but he's only played 14 games at second base over the last two seasons.

"Good for Jeff!!! That's the type of player you want wearing that USA jersey!" one fan explained.

"Go squirrel!!!" another fan tweeted.

Team USA fans couldn't think of a better replacement for Trevor Story. Jeff McNeil is coming off one of the best seasons of his career. He also flashed a .992 fielding percentage during 106 games at second base for the New York Mets.

Mets fans are especially excited about the World Baseball Classic. A good portion of their roster is participating in the tournament. So far, they have two players on Team USA's roster: Pete Alonso and Adam Ottavino. If he is successfully recruited, Jeff McNeil would become the third Mets player on the roster.

Jeff McNeil is the perfect fit for Team USA

New York Mets v Miami Marlins

Jeff McNeil is just one of five active players who have posted a .300 batting average through 500 MLB games. He's quietly been one of baseball's most consistent players at the plate. While he doesn't produce a ton of power, he's great at putting the ball in play.

With the World Baseball Classic coming up in March, the Team USA roster looks built to win. They won the most recent edition of the World Baseball Classic in 2017.

This is shaping up to be a tournament for the ages. Every team is stacked with elite talent. If you're a fan of baseball, this will be must-see TV.

The tournament officially kicks off on March 8th.

