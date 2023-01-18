Lewin Diaz's seemingly unending MLB offseason saga may have finally come to an end as he was outrighted by the Baltimore Orioles. Diaz has gone through 10 different transactional moves across four different teams and will now report to the Orioles Triple-A team. This is a demotion for Diaz, but he will likely have the opportunity to earn his way onto the big league roster.

Diaz is not a very well-known player in the MLB, but his story this offseason has been enthralling. It is incredible how much he was moved around different teams either by trade or by claims. All the while, he never really had a say in the matter. It is one of the strangest, quirky stories that make the baseball offseason great.

Twitter user MLB Trade Rumors reported on what is likely to be the final move for Lewin Diaz.

Talkin' Baseball posted a summary of the nine prior roster moves to Twitter.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Since November 15, Lewin Díaz has been:



MLB fans have been amazed by the story that has lasted all throughout the offseason. Lewin Diaz even has Carlos Correa beat, having been on the books for four teams while Correa only agreed to terms with three. While the circumstances are wildly different, the facts are indisputable. While fans were intrigued by the story, many felt bad for the former Miami Marlins slugger.

Mr Wright @huskercspackler @mlbtraderumors It's crazy what can happen to a guy when there's absolutely no ball being played @mlbtraderumors It's crazy what can happen to a guy when there's absolutely no ball being played

The journey ending with a place on a Triple-A team is not what Diaz was hoping for, but it's not unexpected. He hit for a batting average of .169 in 2022 and recorded a WAR of -0.5. These are not the numbers needed to stay on a major league roster.

The Baltimore Orioles have proven to have a good player development system in recent years, which could benefit Lewin Diaz. He showed promise with the Miami Marlins and could eventually become an asset in the MLB. Rather than being moved around, he could become sought after.

Lewin Diaz went through every kind of transaction possible in the MLB, other than signing a new contract

Washington Nationals v Miami Marlins

This whole ordeal has shone a light on how little power some players hold over where they play. Diaz went through four different organizations, only to end up in a lower league.

The entire situation gives a deeper appreciation to the players that we don't think about often enough who are vital to baseball.

