Luke Voit, the MLB home run champion during the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season, was designated for assignment by the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.

Voit, in his first season with the Brewers, was hitting just .221 with no homers and a scant four RBIs in 22 games this season. He had just three extra-base hits – all doubles – in 74 plate appearances.

Luke Voit had been in the injured list since May 15 with a sore neck. Through eight games of a minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville, he was hitting .259 with one homer and eight RBIs.

Voit is owed just over $1.3 million for the rest of this season. The Milwaukee Brewers have seven days to trade or release him. There is also an option to send him outright to the minors, but he would have to accept that assignment.

Voit has his 20 or more home runs in three of the past four seasons. His MLB homer title in 2020 came with the New York Yankees. After debuting with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2017, he was traded to New York in the 2018 season and played four seasons with the Yankees.

He spent 2022 with the San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals, hitting .226 with 22 homers and 69 RBIs between the two clubs.

With the Yankees, Voit hit .271 with 68 homers and 182 RBIs in 281 games from 2018-2021. Many New Yorkers wouldn't mind seeing Voit make a return to Yankee Stadium, where he had the most productive spell of his seven-season MLB career.

Many Padres fans would like to see if Voit can help add some punch to San Diego's faltering offense. He hit .225 with 13 homers and 48 RBIs in 82 games with the Padres, before he was dealt to the Nationals as part of the Juan Soto trade.

Luke Voit never got it going with Brewers

Luke Voit of the Milwaukee Brewers runs to first base.

Luke Voit had initially signed a minor league contract with Milwaukee, but opted out of the deal before the season. However, he went on to sign a one-year, $2 million contract just before the 2023 campaign began.

