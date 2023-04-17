The Minnesota Twins have signed starting pitcher Pablo Lopez to a four-year contract extension worth up to 73.5 million dollars.

They acquired Lopez during the offseason from the Miami Marlins in exchange for reigning National League batting king Luis Arraez. The top-tier batter trade for a top-tier pitcher seems to have worked out for both parties so far.

Lopez is off to an incredible start to the 2023 season, pitching for an ERA of just 1.73 through his four starts. The sample size is small, but if he can maintain anything close to this pace, he will be a Cy Young Award candidate by the end of the season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic broke the news of the contract extension on Twitter:

Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal Source confirms: Twins and Pablo López are close on a four-year, $73.5M extension. First: @CraigMish Source confirms: Twins and Pablo López are close on a four-year, $73.5M extension. First: @CraigMish

Minnesota Twins fans are absolutely thrilled with this signing, as it likely means their ace is here to stay.

Considering that he is 27 years old, the team could have him for the prime of his MLB career. Many fans even believe this to be a team-friendly deal and it is not all that Lopez could have gotten. Had he hit free agency, it would not have been a surprise for a bigger offer to come in.

The Twins proved they respect Pablo Lopez and want him on their team when they traded for him. Not only did they acquire him from the Marlins, they sent one of their top offensive players, which shows an incredible amount of faith in his ability to continue to produce.

The Twins currently lead the American League Central and are in the mix to compete for the division crown. The Cleveland Guardians won't make it easy for them, but Lopez is the flamethrower needed to keep them at bay.

While there are fears that Lopez could decline as the season goes on, this contract shows confidence that won't happen.

The Minnesota Twins have locked up their ace for the foreseeable future and hope he can lead them into postseason.

What would it take for Minnesota Twins starter Pablo Lopez to win the Cy Young Award?

Chicago White Sox v Minnesota Twins

The American League Cy Young Award will be competitive this season due to the immense amount of talent, many of whom are off to great starts. New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole is one such pitcher, who currently has an ERA of 0.95.

If Pablo Lopez wants to be recognized as the best pitcher in the AL in 2023, he will have to maintain an absurd level of consistent excellence.

Poll : 0 votes