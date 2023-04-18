The Oakland Athletics are not a competitive baseball team, nor are they pretending to be, but their fans still hope things can get better. There is a plan in place for fans of the struggling team to make a June 13th matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays a sold-out event. With this, the fans intend to show the MLB world that there are still enough baseball fans in Oakland to support their local team.

These fans mainly take issue with how the team they support is being run. Despite being among the league leaders in profits, the Oakland Athletics are showing no signs of being willing or able to put together a winning team. Considering the near-constant rumors that the team will move to Las Vegas as soon as possible, there aren't many reasons for them to cheer.

The San Francisco Chronicle covered this plan that seems to be gaining momentum on Twitter.

San Francisco Chronicle @sfchronicle Oakland Athletics fans frustrated with the team’s direction are trying to organize a one-game turnout at the Coliseum to demonstrate that the local fan base is disenchanted but still there. trib.al/ZdqOjnS Oakland Athletics fans frustrated with the team’s direction are trying to organize a one-game turnout at the Coliseum to demonstrate that the local fan base is disenchanted but still there. trib.al/ZdqOjnS

Why should the Athletics expect fans to support an organization that doesn't seem to have an interest in winning? If it has gotten to the point that your fans are having to plan a reverse boycott, something has gone wrong. This has become an issue around the MLB, with many low-spending teams coming under fire.

aznpopsical @aznpopsical Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis A’s fans are planning a “reverse boycott” on June 13 to show that they aren’t the problem as it pertains to the organization’s rock bottom status. A’s fans are planning a “reverse boycott” on June 13 to show that they aren’t the problem as it pertains to the organization’s rock bottom status. https://t.co/d3ifhxgs1N I feel for the A’s fans man twitter.com/jared_carrabis… I feel for the A’s fans man twitter.com/jared_carrabis…

KC Sports 🇮🇹 @KCSports12 @Jared_Carrabis MLB needs a salary cap, can do a floor with it but there is 0 competitive balance it’s a joke @Jared_Carrabis MLB needs a salary cap, can do a floor with it but there is 0 competitive balance it’s a joke

What makes the Oakland Athletics' case more infuriating than the Baltimore Orioles, the Pittsburgh Pirates or the Cincinnati Reds is the indifference within the organization. The stadium needs major repairs or renovations, which don't seem to be happening anytime soon. The team needs help at virtually every position, which everybody knows also isn't happening.

Christopher Hope @DrownsInWater @Jared_Carrabis I love it. Would also be awesome to immediately follow it up with a full boycott afterwards. Prove your point then pack it up and put the ball in their court. @Jared_Carrabis I love it. Would also be awesome to immediately follow it up with a full boycott afterwards. Prove your point then pack it up and put the ball in their court.

kilometers @kilometers28 Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis A’s fans are planning a “reverse boycott” on June 13 to show that they aren’t the problem as it pertains to the organization’s rock bottom status. A’s fans are planning a “reverse boycott” on June 13 to show that they aren’t the problem as it pertains to the organization’s rock bottom status. https://t.co/d3ifhxgs1N A’s have one of the best fan bases in the league. I’m excited for this reverse boycott. You can’t blame the fans for not wanting to go to an awful stadium to watch essentially a minor league team with raised ticket prices twitter.com/jared_carrabis… A’s have one of the best fan bases in the league. I’m excited for this reverse boycott. You can’t blame the fans for not wanting to go to an awful stadium to watch essentially a minor league team with raised ticket prices twitter.com/jared_carrabis…

Auth0r @Auth0ridomini San Francisco Chronicle @sfchronicle Oakland Athletics fans frustrated with the team’s direction are trying to organize a one-game turnout at the Coliseum to demonstrate that the local fan base is disenchanted but still there. trib.al/ZdqOjnS Oakland Athletics fans frustrated with the team’s direction are trying to organize a one-game turnout at the Coliseum to demonstrate that the local fan base is disenchanted but still there. trib.al/ZdqOjnS Eh. Mixed feelings on this. Sure, the fan base really is there and deserves to be heard. But why do we have to prove it by giving money to people who refuse to field a good team, insist they need to move, and skimp on amenities for us? twitter.com/sfchronicle/st… Eh. Mixed feelings on this. Sure, the fan base really is there and deserves to be heard. But why do we have to prove it by giving money to people who refuse to field a good team, insist they need to move, and skimp on amenities for us? twitter.com/sfchronicle/st…

The best reason the Athletics have given their fans to come out en masse for a game is to see the visiting stars. It is a sad state of affairs for a team with a legendary history.

Derek @DBoTruth @Jared_Carrabis Just get them to Vegas. Oakland is a porta potty @Jared_Carrabis Just get them to Vegas. Oakland is a porta potty

Ryan Thibodaux @NotMrTibbs San Francisco Chronicle @sfchronicle Oakland Athletics fans frustrated with the team’s direction are trying to organize a one-game turnout at the Coliseum to demonstrate that the local fan base is disenchanted but still there. trib.al/ZdqOjnS Oakland Athletics fans frustrated with the team’s direction are trying to organize a one-game turnout at the Coliseum to demonstrate that the local fan base is disenchanted but still there. trib.al/ZdqOjnS Looks like I'll be attending another game at the Coliseum this year after all. twitter.com/sfchronicle/st… Looks like I'll be attending another game at the Coliseum this year after all. twitter.com/sfchronicle/st… https://t.co/8hu8r8sshm

bad takes @RadTakesPosted @sfchronicle @Bencjacobs They are among the most profitable teams in the MLB and don’t have a major incentive to care about fans @sfchronicle @Bencjacobs They are among the most profitable teams in the MLB and don’t have a major incentive to care about fans

Hopefully, this reverse boycott works as intended and the fans in Oakland can convince folks they deserve better than what they have been getting.

Will the Oakland Athletics commit to improving the team before relocation?

Tampa Bay Rays v Oakland Athletics

Barring the introduction of a spending floor in MLB, there isn't much reason to hope the Athletics will invest more into their lineup. Thanks to TV deals the franchise can stay profitable while losing games and ending the season with the worst record.

It will be interesting to see if this minimalist mentality remains when they inevitably move the team to Las Vegas.

