The Oakland Athletics are not a competitive baseball team, nor are they pretending to be, but their fans still hope things can get better. There is a plan in place for fans of the struggling team to make a June 13th matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays a sold-out event. With this, the fans intend to show the MLB world that there are still enough baseball fans in Oakland to support their local team.
These fans mainly take issue with how the team they support is being run. Despite being among the league leaders in profits, the Oakland Athletics are showing no signs of being willing or able to put together a winning team. Considering the near-constant rumors that the team will move to Las Vegas as soon as possible, there aren't many reasons for them to cheer.
The San Francisco Chronicle covered this plan that seems to be gaining momentum on Twitter.
Why should the Athletics expect fans to support an organization that doesn't seem to have an interest in winning? If it has gotten to the point that your fans are having to plan a reverse boycott, something has gone wrong. This has become an issue around the MLB, with many low-spending teams coming under fire.
What makes the Oakland Athletics' case more infuriating than the Baltimore Orioles, the Pittsburgh Pirates or the Cincinnati Reds is the indifference within the organization. The stadium needs major repairs or renovations, which don't seem to be happening anytime soon. The team needs help at virtually every position, which everybody knows also isn't happening.
The best reason the Athletics have given their fans to come out en masse for a game is to see the visiting stars. It is a sad state of affairs for a team with a legendary history.
Hopefully, this reverse boycott works as intended and the fans in Oakland can convince folks they deserve better than what they have been getting.
Will the Oakland Athletics commit to improving the team before relocation?
Barring the introduction of a spending floor in MLB, there isn't much reason to hope the Athletics will invest more into their lineup. Thanks to TV deals the franchise can stay profitable while losing games and ending the season with the worst record.
It will be interesting to see if this minimalist mentality remains when they inevitably move the team to Las Vegas.