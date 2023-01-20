The Oakland Athletics are notorious for spending the least on their lineup, but even they are beginning to reach new lows. Revenue has never been higher across the MLB, but some teams still do not spend enough money to field competitive baseball teams. The Athletics have not found any consistent level of success, with occasional trips to the playoffs that ended early over the last five years.

Payroll for a team is something that typically increases year over year, not something that is decreased by over 10 million dollars from 20 years ago. The Athletics are still great at identifying talent and developing them for the big leagues. The issue is that they are unwilling or unable to pay those players their worth, so they end up leaving the team early.

Danny Vietti shared the shocking payroll differential between the 2002 and 2022 Athletics on Twitter.

Danny Vietti @DannyVietti Oakland A's payroll two decades ago (2002): $39.7 million



Oakland A's payroll last year (2022): $29.3 million



(via Spotrac) Oakland A's payroll two decades ago (2002): $39.7 millionOakland A's payroll last year (2022): $29.3 million(via Spotrac)

Fans around the league are fed up with situations like this. Competition should be at an all-time high in the MLB based on the talent level. However, a few teams are able to hoard most of that talent because some teams just refuse to compete. There would likely be fewer superteams, but more good teams capable of surprising. This could lead to a better product being put out around the league.

Alejandro SRP @alejandro_srp @DannyVietti feel so bad for their fans, that is truly pathetic on ownership’s part @DannyVietti feel so bad for their fans, that is truly pathetic on ownership’s part

Shawn Cusack @Cubsfan_97 @DannyVietti You gotta appreciate the Athletics efforts to not let inflation effect them! @DannyVietti You gotta appreciate the Athletics efforts to not let inflation effect them!

The Oakland Athletics have become emblematic of the issues facing the league and some of their owners who don't spend. Teams like the New York Mets, San Diego Padres, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers will always be among the top spenders.

Josh White @jdwhite753 Danny Vietti @DannyVietti Oakland A's payroll two decades ago (2002): $39.7 million



Oakland A's payroll last year (2022): $29.3 million



(via Spotrac) Oakland A's payroll two decades ago (2002): $39.7 millionOakland A's payroll last year (2022): $29.3 million(via Spotrac) I don’t know enough to definitively say that MLB needs a salary floor but shit like this makes me think MLB needs a salary floor twitter.com/dannyvietti/st… I don’t know enough to definitively say that MLB needs a salary floor but shit like this makes me think MLB needs a salary floor twitter.com/dannyvietti/st…

Losing does not seem to impact the practices of teams that consistently lose like the Oakland Athletics and Cincinnati Reds. Due to this, there has been a push to institute a floor that teams have to reach in spending. At this point, it seems like any idea to help the situation is worth trying.

Homer @YankeesHomer Danny Vietti @DannyVietti Oakland A's payroll two decades ago (2002): $39.7 million



Oakland A's payroll last year (2022): $29.3 million



(via Spotrac) Oakland A's payroll two decades ago (2002): $39.7 millionOakland A's payroll last year (2022): $29.3 million(via Spotrac) John Fisher should be forced to sell he’s such a loser twitter.com/dannyvietti/st… John Fisher should be forced to sell he’s such a loser twitter.com/dannyvietti/st…

Marcos @RazorNYY Danny Vietti @DannyVietti Oakland A's payroll two decades ago (2002): $39.7 million



Oakland A's payroll last year (2022): $29.3 million



(via Spotrac) Oakland A's payroll two decades ago (2002): $39.7 millionOakland A's payroll last year (2022): $29.3 million(via Spotrac) It’s comical that MLB allows that a franchise refuses to compete. twitter.com/dannyvietti/st… It’s comical that MLB allows that a franchise refuses to compete. twitter.com/dannyvietti/st…

Brendan Q @BrendanQ_1999 Danny Vietti @DannyVietti Oakland A's payroll two decades ago (2002): $39.7 million



Oakland A's payroll last year (2022): $29.3 million



(via Spotrac) Oakland A's payroll two decades ago (2002): $39.7 millionOakland A's payroll last year (2022): $29.3 million(via Spotrac) This, not Cohen, is what's wrong with baseball. There needs to be a salary floor. twitter.com/DannyVietti/st… This, not Cohen, is what's wrong with baseball. There needs to be a salary floor. twitter.com/DannyVietti/st…

The Atheltics' struggles seem like they will continue indefinitely unless something forces them to alter their strategy.

Oakland Athletics have seen their attendance drop drastically in recent years

Miami Marlins vs. Oakland Athletics

In 2019, the Athletics sold 1,670,734 for their home games. In 2022, when there were no COVID-19 restrictions affecting ticket sales, they sold a total of 787,902 tickets. This drastic decline was noted throughout the season, with some games having just a few thousand fans in attendance.

For the Athletics to avoid a repeat of poor ticket sales and playing in a near-empty stadium, they will have to field a competitive roster.

Poll : 0 votes