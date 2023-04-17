After stalled negotiations, ushers, ticket takers and ticket sellers at PNC Park, home of the Pittsburgh Pirates , will be going on strike. There are plans in place for the Pittsburgh Stadium Independent Employees Union to picket the Pirates game against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday. This has added fuel to the fire for fans unhappy with the direction of the team under owner Robert Nutting.

Talkin' Baseball shared the report of the upcoming strike and planned picket line on Twitter.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ PNC Park ushers, ticket takers and ticket sellers have gone on strike and they will picket outside the Pirates home game on Thursday, per @KDKA PNC Park ushers, ticket takers and ticket sellers have gone on strike and they will picket outside the Pirates home game on Thursday, per @KDKA https://t.co/EbX60xUleA

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Pirates maintain that they made several generous offers to the stadium employees union. The team provided this statement on the situation to KDKA news:

"After offering unprecedented wage increases and other economic benefits, we were twice told by union leadership that they would take the proposed agreement back to its membership with their full support. It would be extremely disappointing if members of the union would choose to strike under these circumstances."

Fans of the MLB team are largely in support of this strike in hopes that the union can receive what they are looking for. This strike is emblematic of fan issues with team owners who do not spend as much money as they would like. With the Pittsburgh Pirates' next home game in just three days, the clock is running out to get a deal done.

Yinzburgh Adam @yinzburghsports Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ PNC Park ushers, ticket takers and ticket sellers have gone on strike and they will picket outside the Pirates home game on Thursday, per @KDKA PNC Park ushers, ticket takers and ticket sellers have gone on strike and they will picket outside the Pirates home game on Thursday, per @KDKA https://t.co/EbX60xUleA I continue to ask myself if the people in charge are ever not embarrassed that being cheap is always the headline surrounding this franchise twitter.com/talkinbaseball… I continue to ask myself if the people in charge are ever not embarrassed that being cheap is always the headline surrounding this franchise twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

Having a professional sports game picketed by the workers of the stadium is a bad look for the team and the league. If the strike carries on, fans or players crossing the picket line to enter the stadium could become a national news story. It remains unclear if negotiations will continue until the upcoming home game against the Reds.

mutt🪼 @Iletmykpop Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ PNC Park ushers, ticket takers and ticket sellers have gone on strike and they will picket outside the Pirates home game on Thursday, per @KDKA PNC Park ushers, ticket takers and ticket sellers have gone on strike and they will picket outside the Pirates home game on Thursday, per @KDKA https://t.co/EbX60xUleA If you can’t pay your workers then you should sell tbh twitter.com/talkinbaseball… If you can’t pay your workers then you should sell tbh twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

The Pittsburgh Pirates have been off to a good start this season, finding themselves two games over .500. The homecoming of Andrew McCutchen after so many years away has been a heartwarming story. Now, this strike is changing the narrative surrounding the team.

Nick? @nickmtaylor



solidarity Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ PNC Park ushers, ticket takers and ticket sellers have gone on strike and they will picket outside the Pirates home game on Thursday, per @KDKA PNC Park ushers, ticket takers and ticket sellers have gone on strike and they will picket outside the Pirates home game on Thursday, per @KDKA https://t.co/EbX60xUleA if you cross a picket line for an April baseball game in Pittsburgh please seek helpsolidarity twitter.com/talkinbaseball… if you cross a picket line for an April baseball game in Pittsburgh please seek helpsolidarity twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

Matt @matt08buzz Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ PNC Park ushers, ticket takers and ticket sellers have gone on strike and they will picket outside the Pirates home game on Thursday, per @KDKA PNC Park ushers, ticket takers and ticket sellers have gone on strike and they will picket outside the Pirates home game on Thursday, per @KDKA https://t.co/EbX60xUleA Pirates Reds Angels Athletics and Rays owners need to sell their team they don’t deserve them. twitter.com/talkinbaseball… Pirates Reds Angels Athletics and Rays owners need to sell their team they don’t deserve them. twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

This situation at PNC Park may have more twists and turns, but Pirates fans aren't hesitant to make their voices heard.

Can the Pittsburgh Pirates put together a winning season in 2023?

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Boston Red Sox

Turning our attention back to baseball, Pirates fans would kill for a team that ends the year over .500. The good teams in the National League Central like the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals will not make it easy for them.

It would take a monumental effort, but this Pirates group is a team on the rise that could surprise a lot of folks in 2023.

Poll : 0 votes