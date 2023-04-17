After stalled negotiations, ushers, ticket takers and ticket sellers at PNC Park, home of the Pittsburgh Pirates, will be going on strike. There are plans in place for the Pittsburgh Stadium Independent Employees Union to picket the Pirates game against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday. This has added fuel to the fire for fans unhappy with the direction of the team under owner Robert Nutting.
The Pirates maintain that they made several generous offers to the stadium employees union. The team provided this statement on the situation to KDKA news:
"After offering unprecedented wage increases and other economic benefits, we were twice told by union leadership that they would take the proposed agreement back to its membership with their full support. It would be extremely disappointing if members of the union would choose to strike under these circumstances."
Fans of the MLB team are largely in support of this strike in hopes that the union can receive what they are looking for. This strike is emblematic of fan issues with team owners who do not spend as much money as they would like. With the Pittsburgh Pirates' next home game in just three days, the clock is running out to get a deal done.
Having a professional sports game picketed by the workers of the stadium is a bad look for the team and the league. If the strike carries on, fans or players crossing the picket line to enter the stadium could become a national news story. It remains unclear if negotiations will continue until the upcoming home game against the Reds.
The Pittsburgh Pirates have been off to a good start this season, finding themselves two games over .500. The homecoming of Andrew McCutchen after so many years away has been a heartwarming story. Now, this strike is changing the narrative surrounding the team.
This situation at PNC Park may have more twists and turns, but Pirates fans aren't hesitant to make their voices heard.
Can the Pittsburgh Pirates put together a winning season in 2023?
Turning our attention back to baseball, Pirates fans would kill for a team that ends the year over .500. The good teams in the National League Central like the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals will not make it easy for them.
It would take a monumental effort, but this Pirates group is a team on the rise that could surprise a lot of folks in 2023.