Former New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez is still available in free agency, but one report indicates there is a reason why. The two-time All-Star has played eight seasons in the MLB: seven seasons with the Yankees and one with the Minnesota Twins. Now, his defensive issues have teams hesitant to sign him, despite recent strides he has made.

Defensive issues are typically overlooked for players with solid offense, which Gary Sanchez is capable of providing. The only position that that is not true for is the catcher. The catcher touches the ball more than any other player, excluding the pitcher, and has to be a stalwart. Putting a questionable defensive player in that position is a huge risk.

Jon Heyman provided a report on Sanchez and provided reasoning for why he is still a free agent via Twitter.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Gary Sanchez is the top catcher remaining on the free agent market. His defensive metrics improved so much they were actually above average in 2022, yet his defensive rep is clearly impacting his market. Still only 29. Could be good buy-low candidate. Gary Sanchez is the top catcher remaining on the free agent market. His defensive metrics improved so much they were actually above average in 2022, yet his defensive rep is clearly impacting his market. Still only 29. Could be good buy-low candidate.

Sanchez had the best offensive years of his career with the New York Yankees, and many of their fans would like to see him return. While his career batting average of .225 doesn't jump off the screen, his power-hitting totals do. He has hit 154 home runs and has a slugging percentage of .467. Despite these impressive numbers, recent down years have some doubting his abilities.

Samuel Adams @shmoolwald @JonHeyman He was the backup catcher behind Jeffers last year in Minnesota that’s A and B they played him at DH most of the time. Stop this nonsense of Gary Sanchez. The guy is a certified bum. @JonHeyman He was the backup catcher behind Jeffers last year in Minnesota that’s A and B they played him at DH most of the time. Stop this nonsense of Gary Sanchez. The guy is a certified bum.

Noah Minsky @noahminskyy @JonHeyman Even if a team doesn’t want to start him, he’d be a good bat off the bench @JonHeyman Even if a team doesn’t want to start him, he’d be a good bat off the bench

His time as an everyday starter might be at an end, but he still brings a lot to an MLB team. Especially if he is willing to play sparingly when there is a great matchup. If his defensive questions have been resolved, as Heyman implies, Gary Sanchez won't be a free agent for long.

Not Carlos @BusquetsACL Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Gary Sanchez is the top catcher remaining on the free agent market. His defensive metrics improved so much they were actually above average in 2022, yet his defensive rep is clearly impacting his market. Still only 29. Could be good buy-low candidate. Gary Sanchez is the top catcher remaining on the free agent market. His defensive metrics improved so much they were actually above average in 2022, yet his defensive rep is clearly impacting his market. Still only 29. Could be good buy-low candidate. Gary Sanchez being the best catcher available rn says a lot about how terrible it is at this moment twitter.com/jonheyman/stat… Gary Sanchez being the best catcher available rn says a lot about how terrible it is at this moment twitter.com/jonheyman/stat…

Generalissimo Illegal Neanderthal 🇺🇲✝️ @rayrothfe Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Gary Sanchez is the top catcher remaining on the free agent market. His defensive metrics improved so much they were actually above average in 2022, yet his defensive rep is clearly impacting his market. Still only 29. Could be good buy-low candidate. Gary Sanchez is the top catcher remaining on the free agent market. His defensive metrics improved so much they were actually above average in 2022, yet his defensive rep is clearly impacting his market. Still only 29. Could be good buy-low candidate. This is another way of saying there really isn't any catching help in FA. twitter.com/JonHeyman/stat… This is another way of saying there really isn't any catching help in FA. twitter.com/JonHeyman/stat…

Drámon Verde @LukaTahcic Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Gary Sanchez is the top catcher remaining on the free agent market. His defensive metrics improved so much they were actually above average in 2022, yet his defensive rep is clearly impacting his market. Still only 29. Could be good buy-low candidate. Gary Sanchez is the top catcher remaining on the free agent market. His defensive metrics improved so much they were actually above average in 2022, yet his defensive rep is clearly impacting his market. Still only 29. Could be good buy-low candidate. Gary stinks lmao twitter.com/jonheyman/stat… Gary stinks lmao twitter.com/jonheyman/stat…

Catchers are one of the toughest positions to fill in baseball. Because of this, many fans around the league are hoping their team signs the former New York Yankees stud. If he can recapture that All-Star form, he will be a boon to any team. Even fans of teams with championship aspirations like the San Diego Padres want to be in on the bidding.

Birdley @BradleyDGarland Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Gary Sanchez is the top catcher remaining on the free agent market. His defensive metrics improved so much they were actually above average in 2022, yet his defensive rep is clearly impacting his market. Still only 29. Could be good buy-low candidate. Gary Sanchez is the top catcher remaining on the free agent market. His defensive metrics improved so much they were actually above average in 2022, yet his defensive rep is clearly impacting his market. Still only 29. Could be good buy-low candidate. Padre twitter.com/jonheyman/stat… Padre twitter.com/jonheyman/stat…

Max Greenfield @GreenfieldMax18 Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Gary Sanchez is the top catcher remaining on the free agent market. His defensive metrics improved so much they were actually above average in 2022, yet his defensive rep is clearly impacting his market. Still only 29. Could be good buy-low candidate. Gary Sanchez is the top catcher remaining on the free agent market. His defensive metrics improved so much they were actually above average in 2022, yet his defensive rep is clearly impacting his market. Still only 29. Could be good buy-low candidate. The Giants seem like an interesting fit here. He was pretty solid behind the plate last year and pitchers have always loved throwing to Gary because of how hard he works. Giants have also done well getting more out of guys bats in the past, might be a worthwhile option. twitter.com/JonHeyman/stat… The Giants seem like an interesting fit here. He was pretty solid behind the plate last year and pitchers have always loved throwing to Gary because of how hard he works. Giants have also done well getting more out of guys bats in the past, might be a worthwhile option. twitter.com/JonHeyman/stat…

Tony Hogan @tony_hogan Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Gary Sanchez is the top catcher remaining on the free agent market. His defensive metrics improved so much they were actually above average in 2022, yet his defensive rep is clearly impacting his market. Still only 29. Could be good buy-low candidate. Gary Sanchez is the top catcher remaining on the free agent market. His defensive metrics improved so much they were actually above average in 2022, yet his defensive rep is clearly impacting his market. Still only 29. Could be good buy-low candidate. Seems like a move the pirates would make twitter.com/jonheyman/stat… Seems like a move the pirates would make twitter.com/jonheyman/stat…

Gary Sanchez had a solid season with the Twins in 2022, and can still be a contributor to a good team in 2023.

A reunion with the New York Yankees is not off the table for Gary Sanchez

Minnesota Twins v New York Yankees

The New York Yankees have a great catcher in Jose Trevino, but depth is always needed at that position. Bringing in a veteran who already has experience with the organization and clubhouse makes it easier for the player to hit the ground running.

It would not come as a shock at all if Gary Sanchez was donning the pinstripes once again in 2023.

Poll : 0 votes