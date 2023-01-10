Former New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez is still available in free agency, but one report indicates there is a reason why. The two-time All-Star has played eight seasons in the MLB: seven seasons with the Yankees and one with the Minnesota Twins. Now, his defensive issues have teams hesitant to sign him, despite recent strides he has made.
Defensive issues are typically overlooked for players with solid offense, which Gary Sanchez is capable of providing. The only position that that is not true for is the catcher. The catcher touches the ball more than any other player, excluding the pitcher, and has to be a stalwart. Putting a questionable defensive player in that position is a huge risk.
Jon Heyman provided a report on Sanchez and provided reasoning for why he is still a free agent via Twitter.
Sanchez had the best offensive years of his career with the New York Yankees, and many of their fans would like to see him return. While his career batting average of .225 doesn't jump off the screen, his power-hitting totals do. He has hit 154 home runs and has a slugging percentage of .467. Despite these impressive numbers, recent down years have some doubting his abilities.
His time as an everyday starter might be at an end, but he still brings a lot to an MLB team. Especially if he is willing to play sparingly when there is a great matchup. If his defensive questions have been resolved, as Heyman implies, Gary Sanchez won't be a free agent for long.
Catchers are one of the toughest positions to fill in baseball. Because of this, many fans around the league are hoping their team signs the former New York Yankees stud. If he can recapture that All-Star form, he will be a boon to any team. Even fans of teams with championship aspirations like the San Diego Padres want to be in on the bidding.
Gary Sanchez had a solid season with the Twins in 2022, and can still be a contributor to a good team in 2023.
A reunion with the New York Yankees is not off the table for Gary Sanchez
The New York Yankees have a great catcher in Jose Trevino, but depth is always needed at that position. Bringing in a veteran who already has experience with the organization and clubhouse makes it easier for the player to hit the ground running.
It would not come as a shock at all if Gary Sanchez was donning the pinstripes once again in 2023.