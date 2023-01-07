The Los Angeles Dodgers have made their final decision on Trevor Bauer. The right-handed pitcher has been designated for assignment. This came just two weeks after an independent arbitrator reduced his suspension from 324 games to 194. The team had until January 6th to either activate him or DFA him from the roster.

The Dodgers are still on the hook to pay Bauer $22.5 million. He has only appeared in 17 games for the team after signing a three-year, $102 million deal in 2021.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan The Los Angeles Dodgers are designating right-hander Trevor Bauer for assignment, sources tell ESPN.



The Dodgers will eat $22.5 million. Bauer can sign with any major league team for the $720,000 minimum and can play immediately after completing a record-long suspension. The Los Angeles Dodgers are designating right-hander Trevor Bauer for assignment, sources tell ESPN.The Dodgers will eat $22.5 million. Bauer can sign with any major league team for the $720,000 minimum and can play immediately after completing a record-long suspension.

Bauer was handed the longest suspension of any active player under MLB's domestic violence policy. He'll likely clear waivers and become a free agent. Any team who chooses to sign him will pay the league a minimum of $720,000.

It was a tough decision for a team that paid a good amount of money for a former Cy Young Award winner. But the fanbase and other players on the team wanted him out.

"Big W" said former MLB pitcher Jerry Blevins.

"This will be interesting" one fan said.

Baseball fans love the decision made by the Los Angeles Dodgers to DFA Trevor Bauer. He's quickly become one of the most disliked active players in the league. While he's an excellent pitcher, he has too much baggage.

matt harvey @halladayfan32 @JeffPassan no one should ever sign him he should never play another game in the majors @JeffPassan no one should ever sign him he should never play another game in the majors

Based on the responses, you would think the Dodgers just signed Shohei Ohtani. It's crazy to see how happy this decision has made not just Dodgers fans but baseball fans of other teams as well.

The Los Angeles Dodgers made the right decision on Trevor Bauer

Los Angeles Dodgers v Colorado Rockies

Whether he did what he was accused of is beside the point. You can't have a player on your team that creates that kind of attention. If the Dodgers were to keep him on the roster, the entire 2023 season would be filled with the media questioning the decision.

It would be distracting for the other players on the team to get asked questions daily about a teammate they may not like. You can't expect a successful season from a team plagued by media drama.

It will be interesting to see if Bauer gets picked up by another team. As stated earlier, he's a former Cy Young Award-winning pitcher. There are definitely some MLB teams that can use him, especially by paying him the league minimum.

Will we see Trevor Bauer pitch on a big league mound ever again? We'll have to wait and see if any team takes the bait on him.

Poll : 0 votes