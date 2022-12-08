The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly not interested in signing All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa. The team believes that their fans would not be happy with them signing a cheater.

The Dodgers fanbase dislikes Correa. He was one of the loudest players to defend the Houston Astros' actions during their 2017 sign-stealing scandal. Dodgers fans believe that the Astros stole the World Series from them that year.

The Dodgers are holding on tight to that grudge. For a team that just lost Trea Turner to free agency, they should be all over a player like Correa. He is arguably the best infielder available on the market.

Fans around the league think the Dodgers' lack of interest in Correa is absurd. The team spends a lot of money each year to compete for a World Series. You think they'd be all in on the two-time All-Star.

"This is. Incredibly cringe. Yikes." one fan responded.

"Hahahahahaha they just can't get out of they own way. Enjoy that 30% ring!" another fan said.

Some fans think this is a ridiculous hill to die on. The goal every offseason is to improve your team by any means necessary. Holding a grudge like this is childish.

They are also questioning the logic behind their stance. The team was reportedly interested in Justin Verlander before he signed with the Mets. He was also a part of that 2017 Houston Astros team. If you're going to call Correa a cheater, wouldn't you feel the same about Verlander?

With Carlos Correa out of the picture, who are the Los Angeles Dodgers interested in?

Colorado Rockies v Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have mentioned that they would roll out Gavin Lux at shortstop if they failed to re-sign Trea Turner. This could be their only option heading into the season.

Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson are the other top-tier shortstops remaining on the market. There has been increasing speculation that the Boston Red Sox are close to re-signing Bogaerts. Swanson has been linked to the Chicago Cubs. They have been aggressive at the Winter Meetings.

If the Dodgers use Lux as Turner's replacement, it will be quite the drop off. Especially at the plate. They will still need to fill the offensive void left by Turner's departure.

Either way, the Dodgers need to figure things out. If they don't act soon, there might not be any quality free agents left to sign.

