The New York Yankees and the New York Mets have zero interest in bringing in Trevor Bauer this off-season. Bauer was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers last Thursday.
Since being released, Bauer has been free to sign with any team that chooses to take a chance on him. Any team can sign him to the league minimum of $720,000, with the Dodgers paying roughly $22 million.
Bauer has quickly become an enemy of most baseball fans after the allegations of sexual assault came out. It's going to be a tough look for any team that decides to sign him. While he's a great pitcher, he brings too much baggage and unwanted attention.
Fans of both the New York Yankees and New York Mets are ecstatic to hear their team isn't considering Bauer. Both teams are much better off without him.
"We don't need him. I can see someone like the Rockies nabbing him," one fan explained.
"He's so not a good message to send to a organization. I wouldn't sign him for the league minimum," another fan tweeted.
Fans can see Bauer signing with a non-competitive team before the season starts. They've pointed to the Colorado Rockies as being a team to go after him. They don't see Bauer going to a contender like the New York Yankees and the New York Mets.
Other teams like the Oakland Athletics and Pittsburgh Pirates make sense. Neither team is expecting much this season. They'd be getting a Cy Young Award pitcher for the league minimum that they could later use as a trade chip.
The New York Yankees and New York Mets don't need Trevor Bauer
Both of these teams have made upgrades to their starting rotations this off-season. The New York Yankees got one of the best left-handed starters in the league by signing Carlos Rodon. Rodon's addition gives the Yankees one of the scariest starting rotations in the league.
The New York Mets upgraded their starting rotation when they signed reigning American Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander. They also signed Japanese right-hander Kodai Senga as well as Jose Quintana. Pair this with Max Scherzer, and this rotation stands toe-to-toe with everyone in the league.
Signing Trevor Bauer would bring a lot of unwanted attention to the two teams that see their championship window open. It's a smart move for both of these teams to stay away from him.
With hype all around both New York teams, it will be interesting to see how they fare this upcoming season.