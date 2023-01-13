The New York Yankees and the New York Mets have zero interest in bringing in Trevor Bauer this off-season. Bauer was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers last Thursday.

Since being released, Bauer has been free to sign with any team that chooses to take a chance on him. Any team can sign him to the league minimum of $720,000, with the Dodgers paying roughly $22 million.

Mets and Yankees won't go for Trevor Bauer, but with pitching at a premium someone in MLB may well take a chance

Bauer has quickly become an enemy of most baseball fans after the allegations of sexual assault came out. It's going to be a tough look for any team that decides to sign him. While he's a great pitcher, he brings too much baggage and unwanted attention.

Fans of both the New York Yankees and New York Mets are ecstatic to hear their team isn't considering Bauer. Both teams are much better off without him.

"We don't need him. I can see someone like the Rockies nabbing him," one fan explained.

"We don't need him. I can see someone like the Rockies nabbing him," one fan explained.

"He's so not a good message to send to a organization. I wouldn't sign him for the league minimum," another fan tweeted.

"He's so not a good message to send to a organization. I wouldn't sign him for the league minimum," another fan tweeted.

It really seems like a Padres move to me. If not them, I could see a non-competitive team sign him & try to flip him for prospects at the deadline.

Fans can see Bauer signing with a non-competitive team before the season starts. They've pointed to the Colorado Rockies as being a team to go after him. They don't see Bauer going to a contender like the New York Yankees and the New York Mets.

Oak/LV... they like to pay cheap. they probably can sign him to a bargain deal, revitalize his career. and then deal him away for a lot of draft picks

Oakland A's should give him a shot. If it blows up, nobody will notice. It will generate ticket sales (even if there are protests). If he helps Oakland Not lose 100 games, he's going to be a legend. He gets to face 4 great lineups in the division to see how he can't still pitch

He will go to a place where few fans attend games. A bad team in baseball Siberia. Seems like Oakland could be a possibility. Pittsburgh too.

1. You get a former Cy Young

2. He’s in his prime

The 29 other teams should be in on him:
1. You get a former Cy Young
2. He's in his prime
3. He'll cost you the league minimum

Other teams like the Oakland Athletics and Pittsburgh Pirates make sense. Neither team is expecting much this season. They'd be getting a Cy Young Award pitcher for the league minimum that they could later use as a trade chip.

The New York Yankees and New York Mets don't need Trevor Bauer

Both of these teams have made upgrades to their starting rotations this off-season. The New York Yankees got one of the best left-handed starters in the league by signing Carlos Rodon. Rodon's addition gives the Yankees one of the scariest starting rotations in the league.

The New York Mets upgraded their starting rotation when they signed reigning American Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander. They also signed Japanese right-hander Kodai Senga as well as Jose Quintana. Pair this with Max Scherzer, and this rotation stands toe-to-toe with everyone in the league.

Signing Trevor Bauer would bring a lot of unwanted attention to the two teams that see their championship window open. It's a smart move for both of these teams to stay away from him.

With hype all around both New York teams, it will be interesting to see how they fare this upcoming season.

