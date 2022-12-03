Zach Eflin has signed a free agent deal with the Tampa Bay Rays, shunning an offer from the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox reportedly offered the same amount of money as the Rays, but Eflin chose Tampa Bay. Largely due to the fact that he lives in Orlando, which is about two hours away from the Rays facility. However, players turning down the Red Sox is becoming a troubling trend.

Boston used to be a premier destination for free agents, but after a last-place finish in the American League East, some prestige was lost. They do not seem like a team that is built to win in the immediate future. Eflin is a good pitcher who has shown flashes of greatness and someone who would have been perfect for the Red Sox.

Bob Nightengale reported on the Boston Red Sox's interest in Eflin via Twitter.

Boston Red Sox fans have heard this before; they were close to signing a free agent, but came up just short. At this point, many believe it is an issue with the front office. Whether they are legitimately unable to sign these players or are intentionally leaking their interest, it is an issue. Leaking the story themselves would give them a way to show fans that they are trying to improve their roster.

The Boston Red Sox finished two places below the Tampa Bay Rays in the division in 2022. This was a rather shocking result considering the Red Sox were expected to be the frontrunners during spring training. A disappointing regular season will not do much to lure free agents in the modern MLB.

💔 @BrysonStottFan @BNightengale Boston would've treated him better I wish he went there @BNightengale Boston would've treated him better I wish he went there

Red Sox general manager Chaim Bloom has received plenty of criticism for losing Eflin to the Tampa Bay Rays. The 2018 World Series team is a long time ago for the Red Sox, and it no longer shields the franchise from criticism.

If the Red Sox don't make significant moves this offseason, they could be last placed in the AL East once again in 2023.

What moves should the Boston Red Sox be looking to make?

Baltimore Orioles v Boston Red Sox

The first and most obvious moves for the Red Sox are to re-sign Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers. Both are All-Stars who are already familiar with the team and its inner workings. Next would be to sign a starting pitcher in the caliber of Justin Verlander or Jacob deGrom.

This amount of spending would be a lot more than Red Sox fans expect, but could bring them back to being a winning team.

Poll : 0 votes