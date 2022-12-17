Manny Machado has been an MVP-caliber player with the San Diego Padres, but reports now indicate he could opt out of his contract. Following the conclusion of the 2023 season, he will have the option to hit free agency if he chooses. He has surely seen the incredibly large contracts free agents have gotten this offseason. It comes as no surprise that he will be looking for a big-time raise.

Machado has been one of baseball's top players for the last few years and finished second in MVP voting in 2022. He has been consistently dominant offensively and a huge part of the Padres' success. While opting out doesn't guarantee he will leave the Padres, it will become more expensive for them to keep him.

Jon Heyman made the initial report on Machado's upcoming contract decision and it was shared to Twitter by Bleacher Report.

B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff Manny Machado is expected to opt-out of his contract after the 2023 season and enter free agency, per @JonHeyman Manny Machado is expected to opt-out of his contract after the 2023 season and enter free agency, per @JonHeyman https://t.co/ScPpLEXRMx

Machado is one of the best infielders in MLB, and he undoubtedly deserves to be paid like one. News of this pending opt-out came as a surprise to some given how stacked the Padres roster is. With Manny Machado, Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Xander Bogaerts, they are poised for a World Series run.

This loaded roster could make it hard for the Padres to afford Machado's asking price. However, the Padres have made it very clear that they are willing to spend exorbitant amounts in free agency. If they want to retain Machado for 2024 and beyond, it is possible. This is the result that fans are expecting when the time comes.

Brian Laliberte @brian082162 @BRWalkoff @JonHeyman The Captain ain't going anywhere. Peter Seidler already said Manny will be a Padre for life. @BRWalkoff @JonHeyman The Captain ain't going anywhere. Peter Seidler already said Manny will be a Padre for life.

Eddie🐝 @El_Fua760 twitter.com/brwalkoff/stat… B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff Manny Machado is expected to opt-out of his contract after the 2023 season and enter free agency, per @JonHeyman Manny Machado is expected to opt-out of his contract after the 2023 season and enter free agency, per @JonHeyman https://t.co/ScPpLEXRMx Seidler and Machado are both inseparable. I’m confident they’ll work something out to keep him here Seidler and Machado are both inseparable. I’m confident they’ll work something out to keep him here💯 twitter.com/brwalkoff/stat… https://t.co/8WX8J1IyhI

Fans around the MLB are desperately hoping the six-time All-Star will sign with their team in free agency. He is a bona fide star who would be a great asset to any team. Whether it's a big market team looking for a championship or a small market team looking to gain relevance, Manny Machado can help.

The Padres will likely do everything in their power to retain Machado, including shelling out the big bucks.

2023 might be the last chance for Manny Machado to lead the San Diego Padres to the World Series

NLCS Game 4: San Diego Padres star Manny Machado

The Padres are legitimate championship contenders, and Machado is a big part of why. His offensive ability and leadership skills are crucial to the Californian powerhouse.

If Manny Machado does leave after the 2023 season, the Padres are hoping he does so as a champion.

