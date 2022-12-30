The San Diego Padres are reportedly willing to listen to trade offers for sluggers Trent Grisham and Ha-Seong Kim. Both Grisham and Kim are solid depth players and figured to be key parts of the Padres in 2023. However, The Athletic's report indicates that the team is ready to make some changes.

In pursuit of a World Series, no stone can be left unturned, which includes listening to trade offers. Trent Grisham is a two-time Gold Glove winner whose defense can make a huge difference in every game. Ha-Seong Kim hit a batting average of .251 in just his second MLB season and should see improvements in 2023 and beyond.

The first report that Grisham and Kim are available via trade was made by Dennis Lin of The Athletic on Twitter.

Padres GM A.J. Preller said "our intention is to play this position group together." But industry sources indicated that San Diego could discuss trades involving Trent Grisham and Ha-Seong Kim.

Many San Diego Padres fans would like to keep the pair, but that is prior to knowing the return. After trading for Juan Soto midseason, it would not be a surprise to see trades like this for prospects. Rebuilding a farm system after a massive trade is never easy, but it is always important. With the star power the Padres possess, fans hope the team is looking for ways to win now.

Given his individual accolades, Grisham is likely the more tempting target between the two. A star who can anchor the defense for an outfield does not come along very often, let alone via trade. He is a proven commodity in the MLB and would be an asset to virtually any team.

There will likely be no shortage of suitors for this pair. While the deal will have to be right for both sides, the San Diego Padres could have just started a bidding war. They also reserve the right to retain their players if no deal matches what the Padres need.

The Padres have had a busy offseason, and they may not be done making moves just yet.

San Diego Padres are going all in for a World Series championship with their current core

The Padres have an immense amount of talent in Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts. Keeping all those stars on the team and happy will not be easy, so they have to capitalize quickly. This means a trade of Trent Grisham and Ha-Seong Kim will have to address other needs.

The Padres are built to win it all in 2023. Only time will tell if their plans pan out the way they hope.

