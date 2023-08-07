Yasmani Grandal reportedly slapped Tim Anderson in the face after some inflammatory comments were made just before the All-Star break. The report came out just days after Anderson got into a midgame fight with Cleveland Guardians star Jose Ramirez. There have also been comments from past White Sox players about how bad the team's culture is.

This week is essentially a perfect storm of bad news for White Sox fans who just want to see some winning baseball. Instead, they are on the receivng end of negative story after negative story and getting roasted by everybody with a Twitter account. They can only hope that this will be the tail end of the ordeal rather than the middle.

Shane Riordan of The Score broke the story of a physical altercation in the White Sox clubhouse on Twitter.

Shane Riordan @shane_riordan



Grandal walked over to TA in the tub and slapped him across the face. Grandal wasn't in the lineup the day before the All Star break. Wanted to just leave early. Made it very clear. Paraphrasing, TA said: 'Fuck him. If he doesn't want to be here, I'll pay for his flight.'Grandal walked over to TA in the tub and slapped him across the face. twitter.com/shane_riordan/…

Before a game against the New York Yankees, Grandal denied the report.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia



(via @NBCSChicago) Yasmani Grandal denies the report that he was involved in a physical altercation with Tim Anderson before the All-Star break(via @NBCSChicago) pic.twitter.com/M5JjVlpkZO

Yasmani Grandal and Tim Anderson allegedly got into their scuffle a few weeks ago, but it is hard to say where they stand now. Anderson may have been justified in saying what he allegedly said. If Grandal wanted to leave the team early just because he wasn't playing, that reflects poorly on the organization.

DaWindyCity Productions @dwcprodz Whole franchise is a comedy show run by the biggest clown of em all, Jerry Reinsdorf twitter.com/shane_riordan/…

Jorden @cap_jrm If this is real what in the fuck is going on over on the South Side because this is an embarrassing mess. twitter.com/shane_riordan/…

The incident speaks to the apparent dysfunction of the Chicago White Sox locker room. Their poor record and virtually zero percent chance of making the postseason are likely exacerbating that dysfunction.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis If you think your team is a dumpster fire, just remember that things could always be worse. You could be a White Sox fan. Even if this story isn't true, it's still pretty bad over there. twitter.com/shane_riordan/…

Marc Luino @GiraffeNeckMarc twitter.com/shane_riordan/… This is actually such BS. I feel bad for Tim Anderson now, White Sox are an absolute joke

There is a reason there are never stories like this about teams like the Atlanta Braves or Los Angeles Dodgers. Teams that win are well run enough that stories like this typically don't occur in MLB. Obviously there are exceptions, but things like this happening to teams like the Chicago White Sox is far more common.

Jordan Anderson @DavenportPitchr The @whitesox are seriously such a clown show! Ownership could care less, and same goes for the players 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 twitter.com/shane_riordan/…

Tim Anderson and Yasmani Grandal are back in the headlines, but not for reasons anybody is a fan of.

Why didn't the Chicago White Sox release Yasmani Grandal for slapping Tim Anderson?

Assuming this report is accurate, it is somewhat surprising the incident didn't cost anybody their job. Assaults in the workplace are frowned upon, regardless of the workplace. Perhaps the two were able to smooth things over rather quickly and there was no need for a change.

Both players are also very important to the team, which could have played a role. Now that the story is out there, it will be interesting to see if the team responds.