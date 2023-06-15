Rob Manfred's annual press conference was largely dominated by questions involving the Oakland Athletics situation. On Wednesday, Nevada legislation approved the public funding request to help build the stadium, nearly finalizing the team's move.

As reporters were looking for sympathy from Manfred, he had none to spare. He pointed the finger at the city for the team's current situation. Manfred stated there was no plan to build another stadium, along with the community's low level of support.

Rob Manfred shared some of his thoughts on the A's situation

Manfred also took a shot at the team's reverse boycott Tuesday night, calling the crowd capacity average later on. They packed 28,000 fans into the Coliseum, which is impressive for a team that's one of the worst in the league and in the midst of moving.

This isn't Manfred's first time saying poor things about Oakland. He has repeatedly been at the forefront, saying the Coliseum is not in good condition and isn't a major league facility. Which, to his credit, desperately needs a rehaul.

"Worst commissioner of all time oml" - one fan tweeted.

"Pretty awful by Manfred here. A's never stood a chance. Sad" - another fan tweeted.

Wayne @bwayneburner @TalkinBaseball_ pretty awful by Manfred here. A's never stood a chance. sad @TalkinBaseball_ pretty awful by Manfred here. A's never stood a chance. sad

Miguel_SS @Fbody_Miggy @TalkinBaseball_ soo fisher asked oakland to raise 340 mil they raised 380 ,fisher walked away from that an thats went they annouced the vegas deal but its not his fisher fault is oakland politics? @TalkinBaseball_ soo fisher asked oakland to raise 340 mil they raised 380 ,fisher walked away from that an thats went they annouced the vegas deal but its not his fisher fault is oakland politics?

MLB Twitter doesn't agree with Rob Manfred's comments on why the Oakland Athletics are in their situation. The city of Oakland was in talks to find a new stadium site until it was leaked in April that the team was moving.

Lucarrio @LucarioTop



Yeah, so does the owner. @TalkinBaseball_ "The Community has to provide support."Yeah, so does the owner. @TalkinBaseball_ "The Community has to provide support."Yeah, so does the owner.

Ⓜ️itch. @MM22YT @TalkinBaseball_ community isnt the problem, the owner not putting a competitive team out there is @TalkinBaseball_ community isnt the problem, the owner not putting a competitive team out there is

Felina @Felina510 @TalkinBaseball_ MAN IN CHARGE OF THING PEOPLE LOVE HATES THOSE PEOPLE. @TalkinBaseball_ MAN IN CHARGE OF THING PEOPLE LOVE HATES THOSE PEOPLE.

steven @JrPerricelli @TalkinBaseball_ No it's the owner who got rid of the entire lineup of stars they had. Olson, Chapman, Marte, Murphy, Thompson, Bassit, Hendriks, Manaea, Montas, Semien, and more that I'm forgetting. @TalkinBaseball_ No it's the owner who got rid of the entire lineup of stars they had. Olson, Chapman, Marte, Murphy, Thompson, Bassit, Hendriks, Manaea, Montas, Semien, and more that I'm forgetting.

Instead of shifting the blame at the community, fans believe the blame has to come down on owner John Fisher. He's part of the reason why the team is one of the worst in the entire league this season.

Rob Manfred's comments on the Oakland Athletics were harsh

Tampa Bay Rays v Oakland Athletics

Rob Manfred's comments were harsh. How much interest can a team draw when they are one of the worst teams in the league? They're on pace to lose over 100 games this season. Any inkling of elite talent has been gutted by this organization lately, making them an uncompetitive baseball team.

Oakland fans don't deserve this. They've already had their NFL team, the now Las Vegas Raiders, taken away from them. They also saw their NBA franchise, the Golden State Warriors, move to a new arena in San Francisco.

The Athletics' move to Las Vegas seems inevitable, and it's unfortunate for the Oakland community. Seeing how the fans embrace the team for the rest of the season will be interesting.

