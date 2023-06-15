Rob Manfred's annual press conference was largely dominated by questions involving the Oakland Athletics situation. On Wednesday, Nevada legislation approved the public funding request to help build the stadium, nearly finalizing the team's move.
As reporters were looking for sympathy from Manfred, he had none to spare. He pointed the finger at the city for the team's current situation. Manfred stated there was no plan to build another stadium, along with the community's low level of support.
Manfred also took a shot at the team's reverse boycott Tuesday night, calling the crowd capacity average later on. They packed 28,000 fans into the Coliseum, which is impressive for a team that's one of the worst in the league and in the midst of moving.
This isn't Manfred's first time saying poor things about Oakland. He has repeatedly been at the forefront, saying the Coliseum is not in good condition and isn't a major league facility. Which, to his credit, desperately needs a rehaul.
"Worst commissioner of all time oml" - one fan tweeted.
"Pretty awful by Manfred here. A's never stood a chance. Sad" - another fan tweeted.
MLB Twitter doesn't agree with Rob Manfred's comments on why the Oakland Athletics are in their situation. The city of Oakland was in talks to find a new stadium site until it was leaked in April that the team was moving.
Instead of shifting the blame at the community, fans believe the blame has to come down on owner John Fisher. He's part of the reason why the team is one of the worst in the entire league this season.
Rob Manfred's comments on the Oakland Athletics were harsh
Rob Manfred's comments were harsh. How much interest can a team draw when they are one of the worst teams in the league? They're on pace to lose over 100 games this season. Any inkling of elite talent has been gutted by this organization lately, making them an uncompetitive baseball team.
Oakland fans don't deserve this. They've already had their NFL team, the now Las Vegas Raiders, taken away from them. They also saw their NBA franchise, the Golden State Warriors, move to a new arena in San Francisco.
The Athletics' move to Las Vegas seems inevitable, and it's unfortunate for the Oakland community. Seeing how the fans embrace the team for the rest of the season will be interesting.