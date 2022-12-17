Ronald Acuna Jr. went back to his home country of Venezuela to play in the Venezuelan Winter League, and he did not disappoint. To start off, the 24-year-old outfielder hit a monster home run in his first at-bat in the league. He would follow that up by winning the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League Home Run Derby.

After it was all said and done, he decided to give back to the people he knew needed it the most. He gave his Home Run Derby and all the money he made from his time in the league to the children in his hometown of La Guaira.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Ronald Acuña Jr. donated all of the money he made playing in Venezuela this winter Ronald Acuña Jr. donated all of the money he made playing in Venezuela this winter https://t.co/chnT49Qqx5

It was an inspiring gesture, as not only did Acuna play in Venezuela for free, but his donation will surely change some of those kids' lives.

The Atlanta Braves have a good one in Ronald Acuna Jr. He has become the face of the franchise and is also a generous person who understands how to use his platform.

Many fans were impressed by his actions in Venezuela, and here's how some of them reacted on social media:

"Love this dude. Can't wait to watch them play in the WBC," one fan tweeted.

No Sweat DFS @NoSweatDFS cant wait to watch them play in the wbc Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Ronald Acuña Jr. donated all of the money he made playing in Venezuela this winter Ronald Acuña Jr. donated all of the money he made playing in Venezuela this winter https://t.co/chnT49Qqx5 Love this dudecant wait to watch them play in the wbc twitter.com/JomboyMedia/st… Love this dude 🇻🇪 cant wait to watch them play in the wbc twitter.com/JomboyMedia/st…

"W person," tweeted another.

JEFFREY⚾️ @SpudtheKid twitter.com/jomboymedia/st… Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Ronald Acuña Jr. donated all of the money he made playing in Venezuela this winter Ronald Acuña Jr. donated all of the money he made playing in Venezuela this winter https://t.co/chnT49Qqx5 That’s my GOAT That’s my GOAT 🐐 🔥⚾️ twitter.com/jomboymedia/st…

Fans can't get over how generous this was. Many athletes donate, but not many give away all the money they earn playing in a league.

This is the type of player all athletes should strive to be. He's impacting the people of his home country more than he could ever know.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has his eyes set on a monster year

Ronald Acuna Jr. Atlanta Braves versus Washington Nationals

Ronald Acuna Jr. had a solid 2022 season. He hit .266/.351/.413 with 15 home runs. It was good enough to be selected for his third All-Star Game.

If you were to ask him how his season went, he would probably view it a bit differently. He led the league as he was gunned down 11 times trying to steal a base. It was also a career-low year in terms of slugging percentage.

He was dealing with an injured knee that bugged him for much of the season. That seems to have gone away as he put up monster numbers in the Venezuelan Winter League. The Braves would not have allowed him to play in the league if they felt his knee was at risk.

A fully healthy Ronald Acuna Jr. is something opposing MLB pitchers don't want to see. He's a five-tool player who can do it all. Fans can look forward to what should be a healthy year for their young star outfielder.

Poll : 0 votes