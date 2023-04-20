San Diego Padres star pitcher Joe Musgrove reminded everyone he wants all the smoke by calling out Brian Kenny, who previously accused him of cheating.

After Max Scherzer's ejection on Wednesday for using sticky stuff, the MLB analyst has been rather passive on the topic. But when Musgrove had shiny ears in a 2022 playoff game, Kenny directly accused him of cheating.

There was no evidence that Musgrove used illegal substances in that game, and he wasn't ejected. He was inspected by the umpires during the game. But that wasn't enough for Brian Kenny, who remained convinced Musgrove was using an illegal substance.

This tweet from Carl of Barstool Sports captures what Brian Kenny said about Musgrove:

This tweet from Carl of Barstool Sports captures what Brian Kenny said about Musgrove:

Musgrove noticed the disparity in Brian Kenny's reaction to these two instances and called out the analyst on Twitter.

Musgrove noticed the disparity in Brian Kenny's reaction to these two instances and called out the analyst on Twitter.

This adds fuel to the rivalry between the New York Mets and San Diego Padres, who are two of the best National League teams. Many Padres fans love seeing their ace stand up for himself after he was accused of something he didn't do. Seeing so many media members coming to the defense of Max Scherzer and blaming the system must have been grating for him.

Many Padres fans love seeing their ace stand up for himself after he was accused of something he didn't do. Seeing so many media members coming to the defense of Max Scherzer and blaming the system must have been grating for him.

The New York Mets' playoff loss to the 2022 Padres was a huge upset that few predicted at the start of the series. Joe Musgrove had a brilliant performance in that series and was crucial to their playoff success.

The New York Mets' playoff loss to the 2022 Padres was a huge upset that few predicted at the start of the series.

Pitchers are often known for having big personalities and aren't normally ones to back down. Max Scherzer certainly falls into that category, and now it seems Musgrove does as well. Fans love a player who has a bit of an edge, so long as they don't go over the line.

Musgrove hasn't forgotten how he was treated when he didn't cheat, and he wants everyone else to remember as well.

Joe Musgrove is one of the San Diego Padres' most important players this season

Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove has yet to play in 2023 due to an injury sustained in spring training. By all accounts, he is very close to making his return, which should solidify the Padres' starting rotation. Between his return and the return of Fernando Tatis Jr., the San Diego Padres are reaching their full strength.

If Joe Musgrove plays at an All-Star level, there is no team the Padres can't beat on a consistent basis.

