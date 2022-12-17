Joey Gallo has agreed to a one-year contract worth $11 million with the Minnesota Twins, according to reports on Friday. Gallo is a two-time All-Star who has struggled mightily in recent seasons to play at that level. When he left the Texas Rangers to join the New York Yankees, he was expected to be a core piece of their team. Instead, he hit .160 in back-to-back years before being traded.

This is a surprising signing for the Twins, given the holes in their roster they have to fill. The $11 million price tag is far above what many expected Gallo to obtain. The Twins clearly expect Gallo to improve on his 2022 WAR of 0.2 to be worth this contract.

Jon Heyman was the first to report that Joey Gallo and the Twins agreed to this deal via Twitter.

This is the first big signing the Minnesota Twins have made since losing superstar Carlos Correa to free agency. In that regard, this is a very underwhelming signing. If Gallo can bounce back from his poor seasons with the New York Yankees and LA Dodgers, the acquisition will be viewed favorably. However, that is a big if.

Gallo is a very strong defensive player and has won a Gold Glove award twice. Almost all the concerns surrounding his play are in relation to his offense. In 2019, he hit .253, but has not come close to that height since then.

The Minnesota Twins finished third in the American League Central, and fans doubt this will help improve them. Gallo is not the difference-maker he once was. New York Yankees fans grew very disillusioned with Gallo in his time with the team, and they would be shocked if he finds success in Minnesota.

Gallo is getting a fresh start with the Twins, which he has to make the most of.

Joey Gallo's tenure with the Minnesota Twins could determine his MLB future

Joey Gallo: 2021 Gatorade All-Star Workout Day

Failing to perform for three straight teams would be a difficult hole for any major leaguer to get out of, especially given the amount of attention he was under while with the Yankees and Dodgers. If he has another season playing below the replacement level, he could find himself out of a job.

This would be a significant fall from grace for a player who had huge expectations of him at one point. Perhaps Joey Gallo is able to prove the doubters wrong and show he is still capable of greatness on the field.

