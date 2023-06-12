On June 11, 2022, MLB analyst Ben Verlander released his latest Power Rankings from around the league. With some significant movement occuring since Verlander's last list, fans had plenty to add.

Verlander is the younger brother of New York Mets ace and defending Cy Young champ, Justin Verlander. Known for his quick-witted baseball commentary, Ben is never scared to ruffle a few feathers.

Each week, Verlander released his updated MLB Power Rankings. The list is typically a fusion of objective numbers and subjective opinion.

"It's time for @Ben_Verlander's 's top 10 MLB Power Rankings" - FOX Sports: MLB

Yet again, the MLB-best Tampa Bay Rays top off Verlander's list. The Rays welcomed the Texas Rangers, who have the second-best record in the league. Although the Rays took 2 out of the 3 contests, fans seem pleased to see the Rangers continued precense at the top of the list.

The Rays were featured alongside four out of their five divisional counterparts in the AL East. The Boston Red Sox, who are last in their division on account of their 33-33 record, would be tied for first if they competed in the AL Central.

. @DankBets92 @MLBONFOX insane how tough that division is @BenVerlander 4 AL East teamsinsane how tough that division is @MLBONFOX @BenVerlander 4 AL East teams 😂 insane how tough that division is

One AL East team, however, which is drawing criticism for it's inclusion on the list is the Toronto Blue Jays. Although the Jays swept the New York Mets in early June and won a series against the Houston Astros during the week, fans continue to have their doubts about the league's only Canadian team.

Cristian @SportsfanCris @MLBONFOX @BenVerlander Blue jays 6th wow Ben, so nice of you when they don’t even deserve it @MLBONFOX @BenVerlander Blue jays 6th wow Ben, so nice of you when they don’t even deserve it

While the Blue Jays may have caught their fair share of flak, fans seem overwhelmingly happy to see the Miami Marlins included on Verlander's Power Rankings. The Marlins 8-2 run over their past 10 has catapulted them into second place in the NL East, which has fans in the Sunshine State very excited.

Harold Gregory @BrownHarold_ @MLBONFOX @BenVerlander Always nice to see the Marlins get some love. Reds will b on this list next week. @MLBONFOX @BenVerlander Always nice to see the Marlins get some love. Reds will b on this list next week.

Fans were also happy to see the Arizona Diamondbacks represented. The D-Backs are leading the NL West after the LA Dodgers have clinched the title in nine of the last ten years.

Verlander's MLB Power Rankings will still likely change a lot

While there can be no doubt that with each successive week, the season takes a more comprehensive form, nothing can be ruled in or out yet. With former Power Ranking inclusions like the Mets and Red Sox taking a tumble, it is impossible to know which teams will comprise the list when Verlander releases his updated version of the table.

