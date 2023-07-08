Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow made history on Friday during a game against the Atlanta Braves. Glasnow struck out four hitters in the second inning following a dropped third strike that allowed Marcel Ozuna to reach first base.

According to Baseball Almanac, Glansnow is the 46th American League pitcher to have struck out four batters in one inning. The last AL player to do that before Glasnow was Domingo German, who did it on July 25, 2021.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Glasnow struck out four Braves in one inning Glasnow struck out four Braves in one inning https://t.co/wcpv2VlCM7

The pitchers on this list are some of the best to have ever graced the mound. Walter Johnson struck out four in one inning, along with Tim Wakefield, Felix Hernandez, A.J. Burnett, Phil Hughes and Zach Greinke.

Tampa Bay would have loved to carry that fourth out into the next inning, given how hot the Braves have been lately. But that's not how the game of baseball works.

"How rare is this?" one fan tweeted.

"Incredible," another fan tweeted.

MLB Twitter was left wondering how rare this is. It's amazing that Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow is only the 46th AL pitcher to do this. It shows just how elite MLB catchers are behind the plate.

Lmao GPT @LmaoGPT @TalkinBaseball_ Must be nice to strike out more batters in one inning than I have in my entire life. @TalkinBaseball_ Must be nice to strike out more batters in one inning than I have in my entire life.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time Glasnow has struck out four batters in one inning. He also did this on April 23, 2021. Glasnow is one of four pitchers to have done this multiple times.

Tampa Bay Rays need Tyler Glasnow healthy

Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow is an important member of the Tampa Bay Rays rotation. That's why it was hard on the team last year when he only appeared in two games before undergoing Tommy John surgery.

He is ready to make up for the time he missed last season. Coming into Friday, Glasnow had a 2-2 record with a 4.5 ERA on 36 innings.

On Friday, Glasnow had the Atlanta Braves on the ropes. He went 5.2 innings, giving up two runs on two hits and striking out eight batters. He seemingly left the game with an injury, so that is something to keep an eye on.

Given the injuries to the starting rotation, missing Glasnow is the last thing Tampa Bay wants to see. They're already without Shane McClanahan, Drew Rasmussen, Shane Baz and Jeffrey Springs. This could be one of the most stacked rotations on the IL simultaneously.

