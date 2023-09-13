The Texas Rangers announced that Max Scherzer has suffered a strained teres major, an injury that will end his regular season. There is a chance he will be able to pitch in the playoffs, but it remains unlikely; made even more unlikely by the fact the Rangers are in a tight playoff race with the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros.

Max Scherzer's career has been plagued by injuries in recent seasons, starting less games than his teams often need. Scherzer is paid $43,333,333 a year, and many would say he hasn't lived up to that. His ERA of 3.77 is good, but not best in the league for the amount he is paid.

Jeff Passan shared the details of the injury on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Rangers need every win they can get as they battle for the division crown, and that just became a lot harder. Their offense will need to find a way to step up as their pitching staff gets weaker and more will be expected of players.

Neutral fans couldn't help but feel bad for the Texas Rangers. This is their first great season in sometime, and injuries are now derailing what seemed like a surefire playoff team. Their pitching was supposed to be their greatest strength, but it could now become a liability going forward.

Max Scherzer has not had one of his better seasons, but he has still been extremely effective. The Rangers had been relying on him as one of their top pitchers in the rotation. He also has a lot of playoff experience and is capable of performing in the big moments.

Max Scherzer's injury throws a wrench in the Rangers' season, and it came at a terrible time.

Can the Texas Rangers make the playoffs without Max Scherzer?

The Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners are showing no signs of slowing down, which means the Rangers can't either. Offensive players like Corey Seager and Marcus Semien will need to keep the runs coming so they can win some high scoring games.

Losing a top pitcher in the middle of September without having a playoff spot clinched is just about the worst case scenario. They will need a lot of luck to avoid yet another disappointing result on the season.