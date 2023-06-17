Jac Caglianone was amazed when watching Shohei Ohtani when he was in high school. The University of Florida star could never have imagined that one day he'd be compared to the best baseball has to offer.

Caglianone has taken the baseball world by storm as he is dominating the college baseball scene. Not only does he have a live arm on the mound with a fastball topping 99 mph, but he also hits mammoth home runs.

Jeff Passan



Meet Jac Caglianone, aka Jactani, the potential No. 1 pick in 2024 who's playing in his first College World Series game today. He regularly hits 450-foot homers from the left side. He throws 99 mph on the mound. And he isn't Shohei Ohtani.

He's not the first two-way player to play in college. Plenty have tried to make it work, but very few have been able to. It's extremely hard not only for your body but also your mind to be a two-way player.

Caglianone is slashing .336/.402/.766 with 31 home runs and 84 RBIs this season. On the mound, he is 7-3 with a 3.78 ERA and 81 strikeouts. All eyes will be on him during the Men's College World Series.

Baseball fans are comparing Jac Caglianone to Shohei Ohtani, and how could they not? Hopefully, the two-way player trend is something that continues. Ohtani has shown the world that it's possible.

Caglianone is only a college sophomore, so he could stay at the University of Florida for two more years if he chooses. He still has time to develop before he enters the MLB draft.

Jac Caglianone has some work to do before he reaches Shohei Ohtani's level

Auburn vs. Florida

Jac Caglianone has no plans to stop being a two-way player. He's looking to set the path for two-way players trying to make it in the sport going forward. He doesn't want to end up like LSU's Paul Skenes, the top two-way player (John Olerud Award winner) last season at Air Force.

Skenes decided to give up hitting to focus on pitching, becoming the Dick Howser Award winner, Collegiate Baseball's Player of the Year and the Southeastern Conference Pitcher of the Year in the process.

While he's a monster at the plate, his pitching could use a little work. Yes, he has a 99 mph fastball, but he's struggled to make quality starts this season. At times, he's had trouble commanding his pitches. He must work on his command if he truly wants to be compared to Shohei Ohtani.

For fans looking to catch a glimpse of Caglianone in action, he'll be playing for the Florida Gators in the Men's College World Series. He and the Gators will be looking to clinch their second College World Series trophy.

