With spring training right around the corner, some teams are getting their affairs in order. Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno, who explored selling the team, has had a change of heart and decided that he's sticking around.

With this news, MLB Fox decided to drop the 10 most valuable MLB franchises created by Forbes. The list is pretty straightforward, but there may be a team or two that surprises fans.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX With Arte Moreno deciding to not sell the the Angels, we take a look at the most valuable MLB franchises according to @Forbes

The New York Yankees lead the way as the most valuable organization, and it's not even close. They are $1.9 billion more valuable than the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets combined still wouldn't topple the Bronx Bombers.

One team on this list that could surprise some fans is the Boston Red Sox. They're the third-most valuable team, yet they operate more like a small-market team.

"Yeah I don't understand how the Astros aren't on that top 10 list at all... I mean this isn't right on a lot of levels," one fan tweeted.

Daniel Rios @TheKidSoCal @MLBONFOX @Forbes Yeah I don't understand how the Astros aren't on that top 10 list at all.......I mean this isn't right on a lot of levels.

"Angels too high on the list to not be making the playoffs," another fan tweeted.

Lo𝐕erboy @SirDrizzyy @MLBONFOX @Forbes Trout and shohei are the reason the angels are up there

Some fans are having a hard time figuring out why the Los Angeles Angels are so high on the list. They haven't been to the playoffs since 2014. It's been a pretty poor showing for a team ranked ninth-most valuable in the league.

slimsilva80 @slimsilva80 @MLBONFOX @Forbes Giants are 5th but worst out of top 10 at getting players to sign with them.

ScooterStacks @ScooterStacks FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX With Arte Moreno deciding to not sell the the Angels, we take a look at the most valuable MLB franchises according to @Forbes Wasn't too many years ago when the powerball would hit $300M I'd say I'll buy an MLB franchise. Wouldn't even scratch the surface now. twitter.com/mlbonfox/statu…

Mitchell Hendricks @mitch_hendricks FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX With Arte Moreno deciding to not sell the the Angels, we take a look at the most valuable MLB franchises according to @Forbes Are we gonna just keep ignoring the disproportionate wealth of the Yankees as one of the fundamental reasons that they've been historically successful? Yeah? Ok twitter.com/mlbonfox/statu…

Other fans are calling out teams like the San Francisco Giants for acting like they don't have money. They are a top five club, but they surely do not act like that.

Will any of MLB's most valuable franchises win a World Series title this upcoming season?

AL Championship Series, Game 4: Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees

This upcoming MLB season is going to be exciting. The league has had a busy offseason that has shaken up a lot of teams.

The most valuable team, the New York Yankees, re-signed their superstar Aaron Judge while adding to their pitching rotation by acquiring Carlos Rodon. They'll be a tough team to compete with, especially if Judge continues to excel at the plate.

Vegas likes the Houston Astros to repeat for the 2023 season. They're slight favorites over the Bronx Bombers. Do you agree with that? Or do you see another team taking it all this year?

Either way, the 2023 season will be full of memorable moments.

