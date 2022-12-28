The Pittsburgh Pirates agreed with starting pitcher Rich Hill on a one-year, $8 million contract Tuesday. Hill, who will turn 43 before the 2003 regular season opens, adds a veteran presence to a Pirates staff that currently lists 30-year-old Vince Velasquez as its elder statesman.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Left-hander Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates are in agreement on a one-year, $8 million contract, pending physical, sources tell ESPN. Hill, who turns 43 in March, is entering his 19th big league season after making 26 starts and throwing 124.1 innings for Boston this year. Left-hander Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates are in agreement on a one-year, $8 million contract, pending physical, sources tell ESPN. Hill, who turns 43 in March, is entering his 19th big league season after making 26 starts and throwing 124.1 innings for Boston this year.

There were some surprised faces and eye rolls when news broke of Hill's agreement to join the youthful Pirates. Pittsburgh rarely signs players of such an advanced age, and when they do, it is more than likely the Pirates will look to move said veteran to a playoff contender in the mid-summer in a trade for prospects.

First baseman/designated hitter Carlos Santana is currently the only other player on the Pittsburgh Pirates to have been born before 1992. Santana is still six years younger than Hill, having been born in 1986.

Mitchell Nagy @mryannagy Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Left-hander Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates are in agreement on a one-year, $8 million contract, pending physical, sources tell ESPN. Hill, who turns 43 in March, is entering his 19th big league season after making 26 starts and throwing 124.1 innings for Boston this year. Left-hander Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates are in agreement on a one-year, $8 million contract, pending physical, sources tell ESPN. Hill, who turns 43 in March, is entering his 19th big league season after making 26 starts and throwing 124.1 innings for Boston this year. The Pirates were defending World Series Champions when Rich Hill was born. twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta… The Pirates were defending World Series Champions when Rich Hill was born. twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta…

Adam @Adam_P1993 @JeffPassan I had rich hill on my fantasy baseball team when I was in 6th grade. I turn 30 next year. @JeffPassan I had rich hill on my fantasy baseball team when I was in 6th grade. I turn 30 next year.

Many MLB fans enjoy Rich Hill, a seemingly timeless wonder who has never been known as overpowering and yet gets the job done. More than a few "weekend warriors" in their 40s relate with Hill as they go out and play for their bar-league softball teams.

Nick Borkowski @Borkowski12 @JeffPassan Signs a 43 yr old who averages less than 5 innings a start. Same old pirates @JeffPassan Signs a 43 yr old who averages less than 5 innings a start. Same old pirates

Josh Yohe @JoshYohe_PGH Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Left-hander Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates are in agreement on a one-year, $8 million contract, pending physical, sources tell ESPN. Hill, who turns 43 in March, is entering his 19th big league season after making 26 starts and throwing 124.1 innings for Boston this year. Left-hander Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates are in agreement on a one-year, $8 million contract, pending physical, sources tell ESPN. Hill, who turns 43 in March, is entering his 19th big league season after making 26 starts and throwing 124.1 innings for Boston this year. He’s older than me, which makes me feel great, actually. Thanks, Bucs. twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta… He’s older than me, which makes me feel great, actually. Thanks, Bucs. twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta…

Many MLB fans are always pleased to see Rich Hill news, and the Pittsburgh Pirates have given them a chance to once again invoke one of the more fun nicknames in professional sports. Hill wore a "D. Mountain" jersey during the 2018 MLB Players Weekend while pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ghostrunner on 2nd @ghostrunners1 Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Left-hander Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates are in agreement on a one-year, $8 million contract, pending physical, sources tell ESPN. Hill, who turns 43 in March, is entering his 19th big league season after making 26 starts and throwing 124.1 innings for Boston this year. Left-hander Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates are in agreement on a one-year, $8 million contract, pending physical, sources tell ESPN. Hill, who turns 43 in March, is entering his 19th big league season after making 26 starts and throwing 124.1 innings for Boston this year. Dick Mountain: oldest peak in the Appalachians twitter.com/JeffPassan/sta… Dick Mountain: oldest peak in the Appalachians twitter.com/JeffPassan/sta…

Pittsburgh Clothing Company @PGHClothingCo Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Left-hander Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates are in agreement on a one-year, $8 million contract, pending physical, sources tell ESPN. Hill, who turns 43 in March, is entering his 19th big league season after making 26 starts and throwing 124.1 innings for Boston this year. Left-hander Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates are in agreement on a one-year, $8 million contract, pending physical, sources tell ESPN. Hill, who turns 43 in March, is entering his 19th big league season after making 26 starts and throwing 124.1 innings for Boston this year. “Dick Mountain” and “Rich Hill is my Dad” t-shirts incoming twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta… “Dick Mountain” and “Rich Hill is my Dad” t-shirts incoming twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta…

nick 🎄 @ROTYNick Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Left-hander Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates are in agreement on a one-year, $8 million contract, pending physical, sources tell ESPN. Hill, who turns 43 in March, is entering his 19th big league season after making 26 starts and throwing 124.1 innings for Boston this year. Left-hander Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates are in agreement on a one-year, $8 million contract, pending physical, sources tell ESPN. Hill, who turns 43 in March, is entering his 19th big league season after making 26 starts and throwing 124.1 innings for Boston this year. WE GOT DICK MOUNTAIN LMFAOOOOO twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta… WE GOT DICK MOUNTAIN LMFAOOOOO twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta…

One MLB fan did see a long-standing connection between Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates, noting that when Hill was born, the Pirates were the defending MLB champions. It hasn't happened since. Pittsburgh has not made the playoffs since 2015 and has only made three playoff appearances since losing three straight times in the National League Championship Series from 1990-92.

Rich Donahue @DonahuePGH @JeffPassan When Rich Hill was born (March 1980), the Pirates were defending World Series Champions. @JeffPassan When Rich Hill was born (March 1980), the Pirates were defending World Series Champions.

Rich Hill brings veteran savvy to young Pittsburgh Pirates

Rich Hill #53 of the Cleveland Indians pitches against the Oakland Athletics on May 7, 2013

The Pittsburgh Pirates will be the 13th MLB team that Hill has played for. His major-league career began in 2005 with the Chicago Cubs. Over an 18-year career, Hill has pitched in both a starting role, as well as relief. He has an 82-59 lifetime record with a 3.85 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP.

The prime of Hill's career came as a member of the Dodgers from 2016-19. In his four seasons with Los Angeles, he went 30-16 with a 3.16 ERA, a 1.08 WHIP, and 427 strikeouts.

In 2022 with the Boston Red Sox, Hill went 8-7 with a 4.27 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in 26 starts.

Poll : 0 votes