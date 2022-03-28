MLB Twitter reacts to Will Smith & Chris Rock altercation at the Oscars, LA Dodgers star at the receiving end of the jokes

The MLB is no stranger to big hits, but it certainly came as a surprise when a big hit happened on the most prestigious night for the film industry. Thankfully for the Los Angeles Dodgers, this incident did not involve their Will Smith, but the actor who would later in the evening win the Oscar for Best Actor.

Standup comedian Chris Rock was performing at the Oscars in a guest host capacity when he made a joke at the expense of Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Will Smith did not take this joke well, and he got up, walked up to Chris Rock, and slapped him in the face.

A recording of the televised altercation was posted by Barstool Sports on Twitter.

"MAYHEM BETWEEN CHRIS ROCK AND WILL SMITH AT THE #Oscars" - @ Barstool Sports

MLB Twitter was quick to repond with their jokes

Will Smith, not the actor, at the plate

Given that there is not only the Will Smith who plays catcher for the LA Dodgers, a relief pitcher for the Atlanta Braves who shares the name was also the target of jokes. MLB Twitter does not often come together as baseball is a very regional sport, but everybody came together as a result of this unexpected event.

Brandon Warne joked on Twitter about the potential interactions between the two MLB players who share a name with actor Will Smith.

Brandon Warne @Brandon_Warne Both MLB Will Smiths texting each other like "now what?" Both MLB Will Smiths texting each other like "now what?"

"Both MLB Will Smiths texting each other like 'now what?'" - @ Brandon Warne

The altercation led to the most talked about Oscars in a long time, with two players named Will Smith currently in the league, how could Twitter not connect the dots to make the jokes? Chris Rock managed to take the slap and then carried on after a very brief pause to the show.

Turning back to baseball, the Los Angeles Dodgers have big expectations in 2022. With one of the most expensive rosters in the league, anything less than a deep playoff run will be seen as a disappointment. Star catcher Will Smith will be receiving a lot of attention this week due to circumstances beyond his control, but he will receive the same scrutiny during the MLB season.

Will Smith hitting Chris Rock stole the headlines on Sunday night, and in the fallout, we will most likely hear from the other Will Smith in Los Angeles as he prepares for Opening Day 2022.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt