Just when they thought they couldn't go any lower, the Chicago White Sox lost to the Kansas City Royals via a walk-off bunt. Losing the game on a walk-off of any kind is heartbreaking enough, but a bunt makes it almost embarrassing. It should be a relatively easy play to smother, as long as you are defensively sound. However, the White Sox weren't ready for it and it cost them the game.

This battle between the Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox is not a high-profile one, but it is a tightly contested series. The American League Central rivals know they are unlikely to make the playoffs and will be towards the bottom of the division. But only one team can be last, and neither wants it to be them, especially considering the White Sox did come into this season with some hope.

The MLB's official Twitter account shared a video of the uncommon ending to the game.

Needless to say, the reaction to this ending was instant and hilarious. The Chicago White Sox have taken the brunt of frustrations and ridicule over the last few years, and this adds fuel to that fire. This is a play that could have been handled rather easily if players were ready for it, which speaks to the team's preparedness.

The Kansas City Royals are still in last place in the American League Central, but the gap is beginning to close. While other teams like the New York Mets and San Diego Padres are complaining of a slow start, the Royals are just subpar.

Thankfully for the Royals, the White Sox are also pretty bad. The team was .500 last year and underperformed expectations. Now the team is sniffing an even win-loss record. Losing to a bunt with two runners on base is the tell-tale sign of a team that is not altogether.

The Kansas City Royals won in an unconventional way and Twitter won't let the Chicago White Sox forget about it anytime soon.

Who will end the season on top - the Chicago White Sox or Kansas City Royals?

Chicago White Sox v Kansas City Royals

Despite this brutal ending to the game, it is tough to imagine the Royals outperforming the White Sox over 162 games. There are simply too many holes on their roster.

The White Sox, on paper, still have a talented enough roster to rise to the level of mediocrity in MLB.

