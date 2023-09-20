Milwaukee Brewers pitcher JC Mejia has been suspended 162 games for violating MLB's Performance Enhancing Drugs policy, testing positive for Stanozolol. If you're reading this thinking, hey, that sounds familiar, you would be right. In 2022, Mejia was suspended for 80 games after testing positive for the same banned substance.

After his first suspension, he did not pitch very much for the Brewers, struggling in many of his relief outings. His 2023 ERA of 5.56 is not as bad as it once was, but still not enough for the Brewers to trust him. They currently lead the National League Central, and this suspension is a hit to their very important pitching depth.

Talkin' Baseball shared the details of JC Mejia's suspension on X, formerly known as Twitter.

As one could imagine, this led to a rather brash and immediate reaction. Violating the PED policy is bad enough, as it is literally cheating to get better at the game. Doing it twice in two years is just about as bad as it can be and shows his first suspension didn't send enough of a message.

The Brewers have all but locked up the National League Central, with the Chicago Cubs currently six games back. JC Mejia has not been getting much playing time recently, but the playoffs often see depth tested. With Mejia out of the bullpen for the foreseeable future, they will need others to step up.

The prevalence of PEDs in MLB has gone down significantly in recent years, but it clearly is still an issue. For every player that gets caught, there are likely some getting away with it. However, once you've been caught, you are on their radar, and Mejia proved it is easy to be busted.

JC Mejia's recent poor performances paired with this suspension could spell the end of his MLB career.

JC Mejia is an example for future players after one PED suspension

Other players that have been suspended for PEDs, like San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr., would be wise to stay clean. If they fail even one more test, they can see what is now happening to Mejia as an example. He went from having pitched 52.1 innings in 2021, to 2.1 in 2022, to 11.1 in 2023.

Not only did his level of play fall off a cliff after his first suspension, he will now miss at least an entire season.