The Pittsburgh Pirates unveiled their striking City Connect uniforms, which pay tribute to the city's iconic bridges and symbolize its transformation from a steel industry stronghold to a hub of medicine and technology, on Thursday.

The yellow-and-black uniforms embody the city's evolution and forward-looking spirit.

The front of the uniform features a PGH graphic in a structural font reminiscent of Pittsburgh's renowned bridges.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Each letter is textured with a pattern inspired by the Roberto Clemente Bridge, connecting downtown Pittsburgh to the Pirates' home stadium, PNC Park. Rather than opting for obvious steel or bridge motifs, the design captures a progressive vision of the city.

Here's what Twitter users had to say about the team's outfits:

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ The Pirates have unveiled their City Connect uniforms The Pirates have unveiled their City Connect uniforms https://t.co/oOLaQ5esZx

mill shiesty @heylittlemillie @TalkinBaseball_ The city connect has missed every single time just about @TalkinBaseball_ The city connect has missed every single time just about

Pinstripe Empire 🇺🇸🗽⚾ @PinstripeEmp1re @TalkinBaseball_ Those have got to be the ugliest City Connect uniforms I've ever seen. Even uglier than the Padres one. 🗑️🥹 @TalkinBaseball_ Those have got to be the ugliest City Connect uniforms I've ever seen. Even uglier than the Padres one. 🗑️🥹

Taco @TacocaT410 @TalkinBaseball_ I’m not from Pittsburgh so it won’t connect to me… Anyone from Pittsburgh explain the significance of these? @TalkinBaseball_ I’m not from Pittsburgh so it won’t connect to me… Anyone from Pittsburgh explain the significance of these?

Thirty Foot Smurf⚾️♋️ @goodapplejokes @TalkinBaseball_ Amazingly I have the hat already, bought it at Lids 10 years ago @TalkinBaseball_ Amazingly I have the hat already, bought it at Lids 10 years ago

Justin @_Justin_NYY @TalkinBaseball_ I’m scared to find out what the Yankees are gonna look like. @TalkinBaseball_ I’m scared to find out what the Yankees are gonna look like.

GetWetSports @GetWetSports @TalkinBaseball_ Why do they continue to progressively get worse this year. It’s literally like they forgot to make them and tried to knock out the 2023 City in MS Paint overnight @TalkinBaseball_ Why do they continue to progressively get worse this year. It’s literally like they forgot to make them and tried to knock out the 2023 City in MS Paint overnight

The uniform incorporates an asteroid design associated with the steel industry, a representation of the three rivers (the Allegheny, Monongahela and Ohio) that converge in Pittsburgh and a checkered look inspired by the city's seal. The sleeve carries the Pirates' iconic "P" patch.

Pittsburgh Pirates and MLB career highlights

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Mets

The Pittsburgh Pirates are a storied MLB franchise. Founded in 1881 as the Pittsburgh Alleghenys, the team joined the National League in 1887 and has since become an integral part of Pittsburgh's sports culture. The Pirates currently compete in the National League Central division.

Throughout their history, the Pirates have achieved significant success, capturing five World Series championships, including memorable victories in 1909, 1960, 1971 and 1979.

The 1960 World Series, in particular, is etched in baseball lore, as Bill Mazeroski's walk-off home run sealed a dramatic Game 7 win over the New York Yankees.

While the Pirates have enjoyed periods of triumph, they have also faced challenges. From 1993 to 2012, the team endured an infamous streak of 20 consecutive losing seasons, the longest in American professional sports history.

Despite recent struggles, the Pirates have a rich legacy, producing legendary players such as Honus Wagner and Roberto Clemente, the latter becoming the first Latin-American player enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

The Pirates proudly represent the city of Pittsburgh, sharing its black, gold, and white colors with the Steelers (NFL) and Penguins (NHL). This unique distinction makes Pittsburgh the only North American city where all major professional sports teams share the same colors.

Since 2001, the Pirates have called PNC Park, a picturesque stadium located on the city's North Side, their home.

With a passionate fan base and a rich history, the Pittsburgh Pirates remain an integral part of the city's sports fabric.

As they continue to strive for success on the diamond, they carry the hopes and dreams of Pittsburgh's loyal fans, eager to witness the team reclaim its winning ways and add to its illustrious baseball legacy.

Poll : 0 votes