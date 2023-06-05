The Boston Red Sox have parted ways with talented slugger Raimel Tapia, a surprising move at this point in the season. Tapia has been designated for assignment, meaning he will be traded, cut or sent down to the minors in the coming days. Considering his defensive talent and .264 batting average, this is a surprising decsion.

Tapia is the ideal depth player for team's like the Red Sox, ready to go in on short notice and can usually produce some solid results. He will be available for the rest of MLB to attempt to acquire, but the team likely hopes it could keep him in its system. If it ends up losing him, it could look back on this move with tremendous regret.

MLB Trade Rumors shared the news of the roster move on Twitter.

This was Tapia's first season with the Red Sox after leaving the Toronto Blue Jays in the offseason. He is not the power hitter that many MLB teams are looking for, but his speed on the bases is often able to make up for that. The Boston Red Sox had to make a tough choice to bring back Christian Arroyo, much to the chagrin of many fans.

The Boston Red Sox are slighlty over .500, but still find themselves in last place of the vaunted American League East. They need this move to be the right one, becasue offense will be at a premium for the rest of the season. Being willing to lose a player of this caliber shows confidence that they hope pays off.

Fans of virtually every team are hoping they will be the ones to land Raimel Tapia. His versatility and consistent offense makes him a tempting target for teams that need depth. Fans of the New York Yankees, Blue Jays and New York Mets are all calling for his swift addition.

Raimel Tapia could make an immediate impact on virtually any team if he ends up leaving the Boston Red Sox.

Raimel Tapia's tenure with the Boston Red Sox has been shorter than they hoped

The Red Sox were not very active in free agency this offseason, instead opting to add players that were flying under the radar. Tapia is a positive on the team and was a good signing, but clearly not good enough.

