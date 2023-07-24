Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. has been the MVP frontrunner virtually all season, but Freddie Freeman could give him a run for his money. The two National League stars are proving to be two of the most consistently brilliant offensive players in all of baseball. The fact that they were teammates just a few years ago is a fascinating wrinkle to add to the story.

Both players are important leaders for their teams that are dominating their respective divisions at this point in the season. If they continue on these electric paces over the rest of the season, they will likely be the only two real candidates for MVP.

Jared Carrabis pointed out the similarities between the two stars on Twitter.

The fact that the Atlanta Braves had both of these players on the roster just a short time ago is insane to think about. Both of these players success is a testement to how good their developmental system is.

It was also a wake-up call for many fans who had been overlooking Freddie Freeman's incredible season so far. He is just so consistent it can be hard to truly identify his greatness.

Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Braves have the best record in MLB right now, but Freeman and the Dodgers aren't far behind. They were both All-Stars this season and that won't be the last of the accolades they receive.

Average Declan Rice Enjoyer 🍚 @ChopCityJason This has started a totally unnecessary fight in the replies but the real takeaway here is that Acuña has basically turned into Freddie Freeman as a hitter. That was totally unthinkable a few years ago. Crazy. twitter.com/jared_carrabis…

goochhandler @goochyhandler I'll say it and I'll keep saying it. Freddie Freeman is and has been the best hitter in the major leagues for a long time now but his professionalism hurts him cuz he's not entertaining enough to be on ESPN every day. Sucks man twitter.com/Jared_Carrabis…

Some fans pointed out, rightfully, that the original tweet leaves out some key statistics. Many point to Ronald Acuna Jr.'s MLB-leading 46 stolen bases as a key difference maker.

However, it also leaves off RBIs, which Freddie Freeman has a 70-58 lead over Acuna Jr. on. Regardless of the differences in the stars' games, they are both excelling in 2023.

Ian @Sizzilin_Stew @Jared_Carrabis Feel like leaving out stolen bases is misleading

JewishLewish @JewishLewish @Jared_Carrabis Leaving out stolen bases is insane lmao

w @wu_1717 @Jared_Carrabis leaving out vibes and aura is huge

The National League has two excellent candidates for MVP, and watching the race the rest of the season will be electric.

Ronald Acuna Jr. and Freddie Freeman could face off in the 2023 MLB Playoffs

Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves

The Dodgers and the Braves are all but certain to make the playoffs, and the two would be favorites to reach the World Series. The chance to see Freeman, formerly the Braves leader, play his old team in a seven game series is a great narrative.

Both teams also still have the chance to add important players to their rosters at the trade deadline. It could very well be their moves in the next few days that determine who makes it further in the postseason.

