Shohei Ohtani had a day to forget in the game against the San Diego Padres. Starting for the Los Angeles Angels, the two-way-star earned a loss against his name as the home team clobbered him all around the park.
Much to Halos' fan's dismay, Shohei Ohtani also left the field early after he suffered from blisters on his hand. The incident came in the sixth innings after the 28-year-old was hit for two consecutive home runs by the Padres lineup.
Xander Bogaerts and Jake Cronenworth went yard against the Japanese sensation as the Padres enjoyed another comfortable win, by an 8-5 scoreline. The former hit a two-run line drive to left field before Cronenworth hit a solo dinger to left center. After this, Ohtani complained about issues with his hand.
A trainer came onto the mound with an interpreter and was soon joined by Phil Nevin. Ohtani left the field immediately after.
When his position in the lineup as the Designated Hitter came up, he was replaced by a pinch hitter in the ninth. He completed the game with five earned runs on seven hits, five strikeouts and four walks.
MLB faces losing Shohei Ohtani's pitching for All-Star game
Shohei Ohtani leaving the field sent shockwaves around the baseball world as they were hoping to witness him at the showcase All-Star game. The Angels would be further dismayed as his injury comes hours after they learned that Mike Trout will be missing a chunk of games due to a broken left wrist.
“When I came out of the game I was kind of in the moment, so we will see about going forward the next few days,” the 28-year-old said. “On the pitching side, I have like nine, 10 days until the next start so hopefully I will heal in time.”
Ohtani had also left the mound early in the previous start after he suffered from a broken nail. But he continued his place as a hitter that day, homering in the 10th innings as the Halos took the game against the Chicago White Sox.
