Shohei Ohtani had a day to forget in the game against the San Diego Padres. Starting for the Los Angeles Angels, the two-way-star earned a loss against his name as the home team clobbered him all around the park.

Much to Halos' fan's dismay, Shohei Ohtani also left the field early after he suffered from blisters on his hand. The incident came in the sixth innings after the 28-year-old was hit for two consecutive home runs by the Padres lineup.

Xander Bogaerts and Jake Cronenworth went yard against the Japanese sensation as the Padres enjoyed another comfortable win, by an 8-5 scoreline. The former hit a two-run line drive to left field before Cronenworth hit a solo dinger to left center. After this, Ohtani complained about issues with his hand.

A trainer came onto the mound with an interpreter and was soon joined by Phil Nevin. Ohtani left the field immediately after.

When his position in the lineup as the Designated Hitter came up, he was replaced by a pinch hitter in the ninth. He completed the game with five earned runs on seven hits, five strikeouts and four walks.

Fans took to Twitter as they trolled Ohtani for leaving the field after getting homered twice:

Breighdorhe Daigaing @BreighdorheD @TalkinBaseball_ Whiplash from watching the balls rocket out the field @TalkinBaseball_ Whiplash from watching the balls rocket out the field

BanditBaxx @MateoRGShow Mitch Keller would never @TalkinBaseball_ Blud got rocked and faked an injuryMitch Keller would never @TalkinBaseball_ Blud got rocked and faked an injury💀 Mitch Keller would never

Keyzersoze @RoyBoy2124 @TalkinBaseball_ They were doing so well now trout and ohtani out my goodness @TalkinBaseball_ They were doing so well now trout and ohtani out my goodness

Tyler Gee @atgee01 @TalkinBaseball_ Man the angels have had a rough Independence Day @TalkinBaseball_ Man the angels have had a rough Independence Day

Antony Peter Coleman @eduardobz @TalkinBaseball_ Damage goods, he should sign with the Padres next season and re-enter the market in 2034 @TalkinBaseball_ Damage goods, he should sign with the Padres next season and re-enter the market in 2034

mr. relevant @luke_shea11 @TalkinBaseball_ it’s not just ohtani. it’s other great players, but they needed an excuse for why he got lit up🤷🏻‍♂️🥱 @TalkinBaseball_ it’s not just ohtani. it’s other great players, but they needed an excuse for why he got lit up🤷🏻‍♂️🥱

stringz @chargerman89 @TalkinBaseball_ Ohhhhh but when he was dealing you didn’t hear a word about it @TalkinBaseball_ Ohhhhh but when he was dealing you didn’t hear a word about it 😂

MLB faces losing Shohei Ohtani's pitching for All-Star game

Shohei Ohtani leaving the field sent shockwaves around the baseball world as they were hoping to witness him at the showcase All-Star game. The Angels would be further dismayed as his injury comes hours after they learned that Mike Trout will be missing a chunk of games due to a broken left wrist.

“When I came out of the game I was kind of in the moment, so we will see about going forward the next few days,” the 28-year-old said. “On the pitching side, I have like nine, 10 days until the next start so hopefully I will heal in time.”

Ohtani had also left the mound early in the previous start after he suffered from a broken nail. But he continued his place as a hitter that day, homering in the 10th innings as the Halos took the game against the Chicago White Sox.

