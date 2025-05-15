MLB vet singles out unlikely Fernando Tatis Jr. scenario to outshine Shohei Ohtani’s dual threat 

LA Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani and San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. have positioned themselves above the rest in the National League for the MVP award. Tatis Jr. is hitting at an elite level and when it comes to the reigning MVP, Ohtani can say the same.
However, the difference lies in the fact, that Ohtani might return to the mound in the second half of the season. Currently, he is rehabbing from an elbow issue for which he underwent surgery in 2023.
Once Ohtani returns and starts pitching well, podcaster Chris Rose floated the question of what Tatis Jr. must do to pry the MVP award away from Ohtani. Former Minnesota Twins star Trevor Plouffe doesn't think MVP can be taken away from Ohtani if he starts pitching as well in the second half of the season.
"I think Shohei’s one-dotting it. He’s dang close, if he’s not," Plouffe said. "He’s one-dotting it right now. So, if you're talking about one of the best hitters in all of baseball, and the guy gets on the bump and gives you a 3.50 ERA as a starter — he’s my MVP. And that’s not going to change. I don’t care what anybody else does on the field."
Plouffe added that for Tatis Jr. to steal the award from Ohtani, the outfielder would have to break the all-time home run record in a season for the NL.
"I guess Fernando would have to break the all-time home run record for me to change my stance. Like, that’s where I’m at. I’m just really firm on it, okay? That’s just how I am.
"Because if you're doing both, it is just so much more valuable. It’s better than anything anybody else is going to do on a baseball field. So yeah, Fernando would have to do something crazy for me not to want to give Shohei the MVP," Plouffe concluded.
(from 26:37 mark onwards)
Where do Fernando Tatis Jr. and Shohei Ohtani stand in the eyes of oddsmakers?
Both Shohei Ohtani and Fernando Tatis Jr. are off to stellar starts this season.
The Padres' star is hitting .308 along with 11 home runs, eight stolen bases and 26 RBIs. Meanwhile, the Dodgers' leadoff hitter is hitting .307 along with 12 home runs, 10 stolen bases and 21 RBIs. While he's yet to pitch this season, he's on a return timeline to pitch after the All-Star game.
According to Fox Sports, Ohtani enters mid-May as the odds-on favorite to win the National League MVP. He has the best odds in the National League with +195. Coming in second on the odds board is Fernando Tatis Jr. at +420.
Corbin Carroll (Arizona Diamondbacks, RF, +600), Kyle Tucker (Chicago Cubs, RF, +750) and Pete Alonso (New York Mets, 1B, +950) round out the top five players in contention for the award.