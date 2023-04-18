Create

MLB Weather Report Today: Rain forecast, games at risk of postponement, and more on April 18, 2023

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Apr 18, 2023 12:51 GMT
Arizona Diamondbacks v Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Weather Report Today April 18

Rain and other inclement weather always shows up on the MLB weather report. Baseball is one of the few sports truly beholden to the weather, so if the weather is bad, games often cannot be played. This can lead to scheduling oddities and the shuffling around of games.

Yesterday, rain and extreme winds canceled two games, both of which are being made up in straight doubleheaders today. One game will end and shortly thereafter, the postponed game will begin.

Are any games scheduled on April 18 supposed to be impacted by rain?

MLB Weather Report today: Will all the games be played?

So far, there doesn't appear to be any game at risk of being postponed via the MLB Weather Report. Here's what it suggests.

MLB Weather Report suggests no rain today
Not at risk of cancellation or delayPossible delay/postponementAlready postponed
Guardians @ Tigers (doubleheader)No games are currently at risk based on the forecast. No games are currently postponed.
Phillies @ White Sox (doubleheader)
Rays @ Reds
Giants @ Marlins
Orioles @ Nationals
Angels @ Yankees
Twins @ Red Sox
Rangers @ Royals
Diamondbacks @ Cardinals
Blue Jays @ Astros
Pirates @ Rockies
Cubs @ Athletics
Braves @ Padres
Brewers @ Mariners
Mets @ Dodgers

So far, the entire MLB slate of games today is clear. This can always change, but the probability that all 17 games will get off without a hitch is pretty high. However, as yesterday proved, it's not just rain that can cause postponements.

The White Sox and Phillies are playing a doubleheader because of high winds and cold temperatures, so there's always a chance that something like that causes a delay.

