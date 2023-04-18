MLB Weather Report Today: Rain forecast, games at risk of postponement, and more on April 18, 2023

Rain and other inclement weather always shows up on the MLB weather report. Baseball is one of the few sports truly beholden to the weather, so if the weather is bad, games often cannot be played. This can lead to scheduling oddities and the shuffling around of games.

Yesterday, rain and extreme winds canceled two games, both of which are being made up in straight doubleheaders today. One game will end and shortly thereafter, the postponed game will begin.

Are any games scheduled on April 18 supposed to be impacted by rain?

MLB Weather Report today: Will all the games be played?

So far, there doesn't appear to be any game at risk of being postponed via the MLB Weather Report. Here's what it suggests.

MLB Weather Report suggests no rain today

Not at risk of cancellation or delay Possible delay/postponement Already postponed Guardians @ Tigers (doubleheader) No games are currently at risk based on the forecast. No games are currently postponed. Phillies @ White Sox (doubleheader) Rays @ Reds Giants @ Marlins Orioles @ Nationals Angels @ Yankees Twins @ Red Sox Rangers @ Royals Diamondbacks @ Cardinals Blue Jays @ Astros Pirates @ Rockies Cubs @ Athletics Braves @ Padres Brewers @ Mariners Mets @ Dodgers

So far, the entire MLB slate of games today is clear. This can always change, but the probability that all 17 games will get off without a hitch is pretty high. However, as yesterday proved, it's not just rain that can cause postponements.

The White Sox and Phillies are playing a doubleheader because of high winds and cold temperatures, so there's always a chance that something like that causes a delay.

