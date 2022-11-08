MLB: Why are the New York Yankees so popular?

The New York Yankees have one of the most globally recognized logos. Each year, millions of people around the world spend their hard-earned money on Yankees merchandise. So why are the Yankees so popular?

The New York Yankees began playing at Hilltop Park in Manhattan back in 1903. They attracted a lot of fanfare right from the start. At the time, New York was one of the fastest-growing cities on the planet.

Sports Days Past @SportsDaysPast Heart of the lineup for the 1927 Yankees that went 110-44. Murderers Row: Gehrig, Ruth, Tony Lazzeri

"Heart of the lineup for the 1927 Yankees that went 110-44. Murderers Row: Gehrig, Ruth, Tony Lazzeri" - @ Sports Days Past

In 1920, the Yankees acquired legendary slugger Babe Ruth in a trade with the Boston Red Sox. In his first season with the Yankees, Ruth posted 35 home runs and 135 RBIs. He led the league in both categories. The Yankees were drawing record attendance numbers.

Ruth became a fan-favorite for his brash attitude off the field. The Yankees also surrounded Ruth with a lot of talent. They acquired Lou Gehrig and Tony Lazzeri in 1926, forming one of the best teams in MLB history. Their nickname was "Murderers Row."

The Yankees were purchased by businessman George Steinbrenner nearly 50 years later in 1973. Steinbrunner was never shy about spending graciously on both player salaries and marketing. He expanded the team's existing popularity.

🅃🄷🄴 🄱🅁🄾🄽🅇 🅉🄾🄾 @BronxZooNYY

~ George Vecsey (2016)

#Yankees #RepBX "Under the stewardship of his two sons, the Yankees are just another rich, big-market organization that doesn't win. There was only one Boss, ever, and even with his complicated character, he belongs in the Hall."~ George Vecsey (2016)

"Under the stewardship of his two sons, the Yankees are just another rich, big-market organization that doesn’t win. There was only one Boss, ever, and even with his complicated character, he belongs in the Hall." - Goerge Vecsey 2016 - @ BronxZooNYY

The New York Yankees were the first team to attract 1 million fans to their stadium in 1920. They've consistently been near the top of the league in attendance. In 2005, the Yankees attracted 4,090,696 fans - breaking the American League record.

The team has not only captivated the city of New York, but has developed an international fanbase as well. The New York Yankees have won 19 Divisional Titles, 40 AL Pennants, and 27 World Series titles during their existence. They are the most winningest franchise in MLB history.

New York Yankees will likely always be the most famous team in baseball

The New York Yankees' dominance has not waned in recent years. Although their last World Series title came in 2009, the Yankees have always featured the best players in the league.

In 2022, outfielder Aaron Judge broke the all-time single-season home run record with 62. Over the course of the season, he broke records held by former Yankees players Babe Ruth and Roger Maris.

