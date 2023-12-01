MLB Winter Meetings 2023: Top 5 names to watch as league comes together in Nashville

Although free agency has been open for a few weeks now, it's the MLB Winter Meetings where many believe some of the offseason's biggest deals may take place. The annual event will see representatives from every MLB club descend upon Nashville, Tennessee, to discuss a variety of league business and, perhaps more importantly, roster moves.

This year, the MLB Winter Meetings will take place from December 3 to December 6. It's during these few days that some of the biggest names on the open market may find their next home.

A closer look at the top five players to watch during the MLB Winter Meetings

#1 - Shohei Ohtani

The two-time American League MVP was the obvious choice at number one. This year's offseason belongs to Shohei Ohtani, who is expected to sign the most lucrative contract in MLB history. There are multiple reports stating that the Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, and Chicago Cubs may be the top contenders to land the two-way superstar.

#2 - Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Without a doubt, Yoshinobu Yamamoto may be the most intriguing player to keep an eye on during the Winter Meetings. The 25-year-old Japanese ace might be the best pitcher available on the market, with teams reportedly lining up to secure his signature. The New York Mets, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Chicago Cubs are the reported favorites to sign the potential star.

"All the big boys are in on Yamamoto" - @theScore

#3 - Dylan Cease

While there are a number of star talents available in free agency, Chicago White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease may be the top name to watch when it comes to a potential trade. The White Sox are reportedly open to moving their ace. However, it may cost any buyer a package of prospects to land him. The Atlanta Braves are the current favorite to acquire the star pitcher.

#4 - Juan Soto

The ultra-talented outfielder's time with the San Diego Padres is nearing an end. Although Juan Soto is one of the best offensive talents in the MLB, his pending long-term contract may force the Friars to move him sooner rather than later. The New York Yankees have been heavily linked to the young slugger.

#5 - Cody Bellinger

Unsurprisingly, all of the players mentioned in this piece are connected to one another. Many experts believe that if one player is moved or signed during the Winter Meetings, it may force teams to act quickly to acquire another one of their targets.

"Cody Bellinger to the Pacific Northwest." #MLBNHotStove predicts a few Winter Meetings moves for the Seattle Mariners!" - @MLBNetwork

Enter Cody Bellinger, who has been linked to many of the teams listed above. It's believed that he could soon be signed to any club that misses out on the likes of Shohei Ohtani or Juan Soto.

