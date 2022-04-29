MLB witnesses heartwarming moment, Atlanta Braves catcher exchanges lineup card with brother who plays for the Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras and his younger brother William Contreras of the Atlanta Braves exchanged lineup cards, displaying a heart-warming camaraderie before Thursday's game.

On Thursday, April 28, the defending champion Atlanta Braves faced the Chicago Cubs in the last game of a three-game series.

Before the series finale at Truist Park, the Atlanta Braves recalled William Contreras. It led both brothers Contreras to participate in the game.

Willson Contreras, the catcher for the Chicago Cubs, wiped away tears as the two hugged and embraced for a few seconds. It was emotional for him to witness his younger brother, William, on the same field in an Atlanta Braves uniform. The two Contreras brothers took advantage of the chance to swap lineup cards as a way to commemorate the occasion.

William said, “It was a special moment in my life. Truly kind of a dream come true for us to be able to share the field together in just a very unique moment for us and my family."

He continued, "I always recall those moments when we were growing up together back home, it's your dream to get signed by somebody and to get to the big leagues."

After the game, Willson and William couldn't hide their emotions while talking about this brotherly bond and their journey from Venezuela to the major leagues.

Why was Willliam Contreras of the Atlanta Braves recalled?

William made his major league debut as a catcher with the Atlanta Braves in July of 2020. He appeared in 52 games for the Braves in 2021, including one game in the National League Division Series, where the Braves eliminated the Milwaukee Brewers on their way to winning the World Series.

"William Contreras gives the @Braves an early lead with this three-run blast." - @ MLB Pipeline

While Travis d'Arnaud was sidelined last year, the younger Contreras filled in as Atlanta's regular catcher.

On Thursday, William Contreras was recalled by the Braves after Manny Piña was placed on the injured list with left wrist inflammation.

This year, William Contreras was on Atlanta's Opening Day roster, but he intends to spend the most of the season honing his talents at the plate. Contreras has a .220 batting average with eight home runs, 24 RBIs, and 19 runs in 57 major-league at-bats.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt