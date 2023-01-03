On January 2, the MLB world was left in a state of shock after NFL star Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field mid-game.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, passed out midway through Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin fainted after a play in the first quarter. After this, medical officials administered CPR to him on the field for more than 10 minutes.

About 16 minutes after collapsing, Hamlin was provided with oxygen and later transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Bills-Bengals has been temporarily suspended after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin remained down on the field following a scary hit.

"Bills-Bengals has been temporarily suspended after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin remained down on the field following a scary hit." - Sports Center

The MLB world was devastated by the shocking tragedy that forced the championship game between two of the NFL's top teams to be called off.

MLB analyst Ben Verlander was extremely grief-stricken by the unfortunate news about Damar Hamlin.

Ben Verlander @BenVerlander This is so sad Absolutely heartbreaking

San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson, Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt prayed for Damar Hamlin's speedy recovery.

Major League Baseball team Pittsburgh Pirates also joined millions of fans and players in praying for Hamlin.

Joc Pederson @yungjoc650 Hamlin praying for u!!

Pittsburgh Pirates @Pirates We join the entire city of Pittsburgh in sending our thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin, his family and the Bills organization.

Chicago Cubs pitcher Jerry Blevins recounted playing baseball after the death of Miami Marlins star Jose Fernandez in a boat crash in 2020, saying he "never felt more wrong to be on a field." Jerry expressed how Damar's collapse was enough of a reason to call off the game.

Jerry Blevins @jerryblevins Not the same situation at all. But when we played baseball after José Fernández died, I've never felt more wrong to be on a field. And this was following day. Gotta call the game.

Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II called out sports writer Skip Bayless for his callous tweet about Damar Hamlin's injuries.

Michael Harris II @MoneyyyMikeee Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game - but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome ... which suddenly seems so irrelevant. 🤡

Hamlin's injury happened while tackling Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Higgins' helmet appeared to hit Hamlin in the chest. Recent reports suggest Hamlin is in critical condition.

A native of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, Hamlin was drafted by the Bills in the 2021 NFL draft and has been a part of their starting line-up in 2022.

MLB player Ray Chapman died after receiving a severe knock to the head while playing in 1920

During a 1920 MLB game between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians, Ray Chapman was struck in the head by a pitch and passed away 12 hours later.

Jeremy Feador @jfeador 100 years ago today, Ray Chapman was hit by Carl Mays at the Polo Grounds.



After his death, the Chapman Memorial Committee had this plaque created and placed at League Park. It has taken a long path to the current location in Heritage Park.

"100 years ago today, Ray Chapman was hit by Carl Mays at the Polo Grounds." - Jeremy Feador

Ray Chapman is the only player in major league history to die during a game.

