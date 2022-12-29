The Atlanta Braves have struck again. Just two weeks after acquiring Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics in a three-team trade, Atlanta locked up their new starting catcher to a club-friendly $73 million contract that runs through the 2028 season.

The contract includes a $15 million option for 2029 that could make the six-year deal run for seven years. It is the latest in a flurry of long-term contracts that Braves General Manager Alex Anthopoulos has negotiated with hopes of retaining the team's young core of talent through the remainder of this decade and beyond.

Atlanta has now locked up seven of the team's young stars for long-term deals without breaking the bank. This has left many fans wondering just how Anthopoulos is managing to pull off this number of team-friendly contracts that promise to leave the team with plenty of money to pursue other interests in the years to come.

Fans around the league who root for teams other than the Atlanta Braves have been taking hard gulp after hard gulp in acknowledgement of just how well positioned Atlanta could be in the years to come if the young Braves produce at what could be seen as market-friendly contracts for the rest of the decade. Fans of the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies, both clubs that have spent a lot to obtain star power, are on particular alert.

Atlanta Braves fans themselves continue to be awestruck at the shrewd manner in which their club has conducted itself financially while continuing to put a highly-successful club on the field.

At least one Braves fan, gobsmacked by the sheer number of long-term deals that the Braves have handed out, is curious at who might be next? Could Anthopoulos be looking at locking down their talented mascots? Where does it end?

Atlanta Braves locking in a dynasty?

The Atlanta Braves, winners of the 2021 World Series, seem to be committed to winning more championships throughout the decade. In addition to Murphy, the team has inked first baseman Matt Olson through 2030, second baseman Ozzie Albies through 2027, third baseman Austin Riley through 2023, outfielders Ronald Acuna Jr. and Michael Harris II through 2028 and 2032, respectively, and starting pitcher Spencer Strider through 2029.

While Atlanta did allow shortstop Dansby Swanson to depart via free agency, the Braves have another young promising player in Vaughn Grissom primed to take over at the position. If he performs well in 2023, Grissom may soon join the long-term contract parade.

