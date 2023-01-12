Bryan Reynolds, the Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder, is being pursued by the Texas Rangers. According to reports, several teams are attempting to wrest Reynolds away from the Pirates, including the Rangers.

The Rangers, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners, and Miami Marlins all seem interested in trading for Reynolds.

"The Rangers are among the top remaining suitors for Pirates OF Bryan Reynolds, as I just reported on MLBNetwork.

"The Pirates want high-upside pitching prospects for Reynolds, and Texas has 3 pitchers among the MLBPipeline Top 100: Leiter, White, and Porter." - jonmorosi

Bryan Reynolds is particularly appealing because he still has three years under team supervision before turning professional. According to The Post, the Rangers made Reynolds a long-term contract offer of $75 million over six years with no team options.

But according to reports, Reynolds' agents first desired a deal that was more comparable to the $168 million, eight-year contract Matt Olson signed in Atlanta.

MLB fans had their say on this possible trade deal between the Pirates and the Rangers.

"Yanks are not getting Reynolds" - Beallyoucanbe09

"no way leiter" - wedickdown

Will Bryan Reynolds sign up with the Rangers?

Ever since Bryan Reynolds asked the Pittsburgh Pirates for a trade, he has emerged as the belle of the offseason rumor mill. Reynolds, a switch-hitter with a career OPS+ of 127 who will not play center field for his next team, still has three seasons under team control.

According to reports, the Pirates are allegedly looking for a return akin to that of Juan Soto, one that includes a top starting pitching prospect. It's unclear which Rangers' weapons the Pirates consider to be in that tier.

"Who are your top 2 center fielders in baseball right now?" - MLBNetwork

With the addition of four new starting pitchers, including new ace Jacob deGrom and the recently acquired Nathan Eovaldi, the Texas Rangers have filled one of their most pressing needs this summer.

But the Rangers have been clear from the start of the offseason that they would like to add another middle-of-the-order bat, and left field is the most sensible position for it.

The Rangers used a variety of left fielders last year, with rookie Bubba Thompson maintaining the position by the end of the campaign. Currently, the club's competitive balance tax is $220 million. They are now just above the lowest tax rate, which is $233 million this year.

Poll : 0 votes