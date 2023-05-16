In case you were worried New York Yankees star Aaron Judge 's homer wasn't a big enough story, the Toronto Blue Jays aren't letting it go. During his at-bat, Judge looked towards the dugout before promptly hitting a home run on the next pitch. Some immeditaely pointed to cheating, but it is more likely the pitcher was tipping his pitches, or Judge is just that good.

Bringing in the position of the base coaches seems to imply that they were outside of the designated zones with intent. Perhaps they were standing to close to the field of play and were able to hear the PitchCom device worn by the first baseman. If that were the case, it is hard to blame the Toronto Blue Jays for being upset, but there is no proof.

Keegan Matherson, a beat reporter for The Athletic who covers the Blue Jays, reported on the team's discussions with the league.

Keegan Matheson @KeeganMatheson



Keegan Matheson @KeeganMatheson



At this point, Toronto seems to be taking issue with where New York's bases coaches were positioned, which contradicts Judge's answer post-game. The #BlueJays spoke with the league this morning about last night's game.

Shi Davidi, a reporter of sportsnet, shared an image of where the coaches were standing in the eighth inning.

Shi Davidi @ShiDavidi Based on current info, MLB doesn't believe a major violation of rules occurred last night, though the league reviewed one specific area with the Blue Jays.



Based on John Schneider's comments, that's likely tied to positioning of Yankees base coaches (circled below in 8th inning) https://t.co/nHPZYeL0ux

The New York Yankees would have likely won that game handily without the Aaron Judge home run, so this whole situation is unique. The fact that the Toronto Blue Jays are hammering this point in game one of the series likely means the story isn't over yet as well. Now, both teams will be coming into the game with some heat.

Michael Genito @mgenito31

62HR in 2022

2022 AL MVP

6th consecutive slider

Slider hangs over the middle

Michael Genito @mgenito31

Scenario: power hitter
62HR in 2022
2022 AL MVP
6th consecutive slider
Slider hangs over the middle
Obviously, a Judge HR. He looked at the Yankees dugout for less than a second, and you're telling me he could get some type of sign and refocus in that short of a time? Ridiculous @KeeganMatheson

This is an easy opportunity for fans, of basically any MLB team, to roast the Blue Jays. It is exceedingly rare for the Yankees to have defenders, but many are siding with them on this one. Aaron Judge is liable with or without outside help at anytime, so it seems strange to think he would pick now to cheat.

Nick Lombardi 💻✍ @NickLombardiSK @KeeganMatheson Is it fair to blame Judge if a pitcher can't stop tipping pitches? Again that's even if the baseless claim is true. @KeeganMatheson Is it fair to blame Judge if a pitcher can't stop tipping pitches? Again that's even if the baseless claim is true.

The Sports Clash @TheSportsClash @KeeganMatheson Blue Jays should probably be more concerned that their “ace” cant locate any of his pitches @KeeganMatheson Blue Jays should probably be more concerned that their “ace” cant locate any of his pitches

The American League East is the most competitive divison in baseball, and now it may be the most contentious. This kind of fued could easily spill over to the Baltimore Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays or Boston Red Sox. Just need one team to get a little paranoid over potential malfeasances to start seeing them everywhere.

Tom Scholes ⚾️ @_TomScholes @KeeganMatheson Are Blue Jays fans even that concerned about it or is it all from the club? @KeeganMatheson Are Blue Jays fans even that concerned about it or is it all from the club?

The Blue Jays are taking it in the teeth on this one, and the MLB world won't forget this anytime soon.

The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge just got some extra motivation for next game against Toronto Blue Jays

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays

As if they weren't juiced up enough for the divisional game, the Yankees have something to prove now. That they don't need to break any rules to beat one of the American League's best teams .

The Toronto Blue Jays just gave Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees everything they need for Tuesday night's big game.

