MLB World Series Records: Have the San Diego Padres ever won a World Series?

The San Diego Padres have gone further than most expected them to this season. Despite finishing 22 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West, the team rallied and polished off the Dodgers in 4 games in the NLDS.

The Padres are currently facing the Philadelphia Phillies in their third series of the 2022 postseason. Despite dropping Game 3 last night, the Padres are still very much in the series.

2022 was a year of droughts being broken. The Seattle Mariners gained their first postseason berth since 2001 - ending the longest playoff drought in North American sports. The Padres have not been in the playoffs since 2006, and ended a 16-year drought themselves.

"Today In 1984: Fans storm the field of Tiger Stadium after the Detroit #Tigers beat the San Diego #Padres in five games to win the World Series!" - @ Baseball by BSmile

The San Diego Padres have never won the World Series in their 53-year franchise history. The team did, however, win the NL Pennant twice and made it to the World Series finals both times.

The Padres' first World Series loss came in 1984 under legendary manager Dick Williams. They lost the series 4-1 to the Detroit Tigers. The Padres swept to the World Series for a second time in 1998, again on the heels of an NL Pennant. This time, it was the New York Yankees who downed the Padres, this time in a sweep.

"Today in 1998: New York #Yankees finish off one of the greatest seasons of all-time by sweeping the San Diego Padres in four games to win the World Series!" - @ Baseball by BSmile

Fans in San Diego are becoming beyond restless. Only the Guardians, Rangers, and Brewers have a longer drought than the San Diego Padres right now.

Perhaps 2022 will be the year. Padres fans have a lot to be excited about. The team has been one of the best hitting teams in the 2022 playoffs. The San Diego Padres have 77 hits and 12 home runs in 10 postseason games this year - leading the league in all categories.

Will 2022 be the year the San Diego Padres win the World Series?

The Padres are up against red-hot Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies. It seems like they have their work cut out for them. However, the Padres have overcome doubts twice so far this postseason, and perhaps fans should know better than to count them out at this early stage.

Poll : 0 votes